Sanford, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp

A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Sanford, FL
Sanford, FL
WESH

Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on drug charges at Walmart in The Villages

A 24-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested on drug charges after the car she was riding in was pulled over in The Villages. Ty-Jayzha Sweeting, of 2200 Mispah Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweeting was a back-seat passenger in a silver Nissan that a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed had a tag number that was not registered to a vehicle and had been relinquished to the state.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless couple’s argument over money results in husband’s arrest

A homeless couple’s argument over money led to the husband’s arrest in Leesburg. Henry Small Myers, 59, had been driving a car in which his wife was a passenger early on the evening of Sept. 18 when an argument over money erupted, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The homeless couple had been staying in motels. When she said that she was going to call 911 during the argument Myers took the cell phone from his wife as he drove the car. He denied striking his wife.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

