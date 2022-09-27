ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mali women’s basketball players fight following loss: video

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Two members of Mali’s women’s basketball team duked it out Monday following their latest loss in what has so far been a winless appearance in the women’s World Cup.

The brief, caught-on-camera scuffle took place in the postgame media area after the team was defeated 81-68 by Serbia, video posted online and social media shows.

One player even attempted to connect on a few haymakers before other teammates rushed in to break up the ugly situation, according to the footage that was captured by Serbian media during a player interview.

FIBA, the international basketball governing body, has opened an investigation into the incident between ballers Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou.

Both players are averaging less than 10 points per game as the woeful Mali team has lost each of their four games by an average of 30 points.

Earlier in the tourney, Mali lost by an astounding 60 points to Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ep21v_0iBbymfN00
The scuffle occurred in the postgame media area after Mali’s loss.
YouTube | Sport Klub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coVAv_0iBbymfN00
Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou are averaging less than 10 points per game.
YouTube | Sport Klub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAdYT_0iBbymfN00
FIBA has opened an investigation into the fight.
YouTube | Sport Klub

The African country originally didn’t even have the opportunity to compete on the world stage, but was a late entry to replace Nigeria, which had administrative issues.

Mali wraps up their tournament Tuesday against Canada.

If they win it would be the first World Cup victory for the country since 2010 when the team went 1-4.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

FIBA investigating fight between Mali players

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) launched an investigation on Tuesday after two Mali players were filmed fighting with each other after their team were eliminated from the Women's World Cup. The incident took place after Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia in their Group B clash in Sydney on Monday --...
WORLD
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Canada#Serbian#Fiba#African
ESPN

FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals

SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
BASKETBALL
BBC

Kenya eyeing 'big dream' at Volleyball World Championships

Top scorer Sharon 'Chumba' Chepchumba says it will be a "big dream" if Kenya can become the first African team to reach the second round of the Women's World Volleyball Championship. Chepchumba was delighted after her team-mates improved their chances when beating Cameroon 3-0 in Arnhem on Tuesday. Victory in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy