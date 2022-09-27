Mali women’s basketball players fight following loss: video

Two members of Mali’s women’s basketball team duked it out Monday following their latest loss in what has so far been a winless appearance in the women’s World Cup.

The brief, caught-on-camera scuffle took place in the postgame media area after the team was defeated 81-68 by Serbia, video posted online and social media shows.

One player even attempted to connect on a few haymakers before other teammates rushed in to break up the ugly situation, according to the footage that was captured by Serbian media during a player interview.

FIBA, the international basketball governing body, has opened an investigation into the incident between ballers Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou.

Both players are averaging less than 10 points per game as the woeful Mali team has lost each of their four games by an average of 30 points.

Earlier in the tourney, Mali lost by an astounding 60 points to Australia.

The scuffle occurred in the postgame media area after Mali’s loss. YouTube | Sport Klub

Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou are averaging less than 10 points per game. YouTube | Sport Klub

FIBA has opened an investigation into the fight. YouTube | Sport Klub

The African country originally didn’t even have the opportunity to compete on the world stage, but was a late entry to replace Nigeria, which had administrative issues.

Mali wraps up their tournament Tuesday against Canada.

If they win it would be the first World Cup victory for the country since 2010 when the team went 1-4.

