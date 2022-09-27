Read full article on original website
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
Do EVs Last As Long As Gasoline Cars?
Whether electric vehicles outlast gas-powered cars is dependent on the specific way you choose to measure longevity.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
BBC
Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
NBC Miami
GE to Work on Converting Old, Gas-Fired Power Station in Britain Into a Battery Storage Facility
GE will supply the 50 megawatt project's battery storage system. When up and running, the facility will store energy from 43 onshore wind farms in Lincolnshire. Project is set to begin full operations in 2023 and expected to be run for a 25-year period. A decommissioned gas-fired power station in...
RideApart
Study Finds That U.S. Needs To Rethink How And When To Charge EVs
“Just plug it in overnight” is a concept that most people in 2022 with any interest in electric vehicles are probably familiar with. With battery technology where it’s currently at, the logic is obvious. As prices on everything keep rising, the fact that many electric companies offer lower rates overnight only makes the idea look even better.
Electric vehicle charging stations get green light across US
All 50 states, Puerto Rico and DC get approval as White House gives go-ahead to plans for access to federal funding for chargers
The U.S. State Readiness For Electric Vehicle Ranked
The infrastructure of some states is better suited for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. These locations have more charging facilities, according to recent data. America has big plans to reduce emissions associated with diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles. These promises come into high gear in 2035. Zutobi, a driving education website, did a 2022 study. It ranked states based on charging stations per EVs. Zutobi wanted to know which states were most ready for EV changes as of 2022. Why? Because these cars need a network of charging stations to operate effectively. Of all the states listed, California has the highest numbers. These figures include 425,300 registered EVs and 41,177 electric charging ports. (source)
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techaiapp.com
Hybrid Vehicles Improves Gas Mileage, Reduces CO2 Emissions
There are four primary types of automobiles: gas vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). There are two types of hybrid vehicles, as the term “hybrid” refers to a vehicle that has both a gasoline engine and an electric motor, which causes confusion when both use the term.
gmauthority.com
Report Says Over 50 Percent Of New Car Sales Will Be EVs By 2030
As automakers continue to transition from internal combustion-powered automobiles to EVs powered by batteries, customers are seeing more choice when it comes to electric vehicles. And now, a recent report by Bloomberg suggests that EVs could account for over 50 percent of new car sales by 2030. The publication states...
Hertz Partners With BP For EV Charging
Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) , the car rental company, is partnering with oil company BP (BP) to create their own electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. The charging infrastructure will be powered and operated by BP Pulse, which is BP’s EV charging business. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding and said they will open the EV charging stations to the general public as well as taxi and ride-sharing drivers.
NBC Miami
