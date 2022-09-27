The infrastructure of some states is better suited for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. These locations have more charging facilities, according to recent data. America has big plans to reduce emissions associated with diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles. These promises come into high gear in 2035. Zutobi, a driving education website, did a 2022 study. It ranked states based on charging stations per EVs. Zutobi wanted to know which states were most ready for EV changes as of 2022. Why? Because these cars need a network of charging stations to operate effectively. Of all the states listed, California has the highest numbers. These figures include 425,300 registered EVs and 41,177 electric charging ports. (source)

2 DAYS AGO