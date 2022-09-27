Read full article on original website
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Confronting moment an Uber driver is punched, spat on and choked by a passenger leaving him temporarily blind in one eye - as his attacker is sentenced to two years in jail
A man has been jailed over the brutal assault of an Uber driver that saw the victim choked and bashed until he was temporarily blind in one eye. Rideshare driver Moiz Akash picked up Zachary Gartrell, 22, on June 19 in the Perth suburb of Koongamia. Gartell was already out...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Horror as 11-year-old girl gang-raped by up to five men in hours-long ordeal sparking outrage
AN 11-year-old girl has been gang-raped by up to five men in an hours-long ordeal that has sparked outrage. Four men are in custody, according to authorities in Kosovo, where the horror act took place. Interior Minister Xelal Svecla confirmed the rape occurred two days ago in the country's capital,...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Woman Who Lived Under Multiple False Identities Murders Coworker Who Threatened To Expose Her
When single mom Joleen Cummings went missing, detectives feared she was a victim of domestic violence. Who really killed her, however, was almost impossible to believe. Born Joleen Rebecca Jensen 1984, she grew up in Nassau County, Florida. She lived with her mother and stepfather and was known for her energy and sense of fun.
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
A Texas woman went on a racist rant and allegedly threatened to kill a group of Indian-American women. Now one of the women is suing her: 'There's a lot of trauma'
"I hate you fucking Indians," Esmeralda Upton yelled at the group of women. "You turn off that phone or I swear to God I'll fucking shoot your ass."
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth
A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
Man accused of decapitating ex-girlfriend with sword believed to be US citizen
A man accused of decapitating his ex-girlfriend with a sword outside her Northern California home is believed to have been in the United States legally despite previous reports indicating otherwise.
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case
Two teenage sisters have been found hanging from a tree in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of rape and murder. Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in Lakhimpur district. They have started an investigation after the family alleged the girls had been kidnapped and raped.
