ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight

The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors

San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego, CA
Government
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego County homeless motel vouchers

September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a warning letter to El Cajon’s Mayor and City Council on Sept. 23 demanding that the city rescind warning notices sent to hotels housing homeless individuals under the County of San Diego’s voucher program. Bonta letters calls the County’s program “unquestionably legal” and claims the city’s notices constitute unlawful discrimination under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on income source.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste

In January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could change, though, if city voters in November approve Measure B, which would alter the century-old People’s Ordinance preventing San Diego from charging all single-family homeowners for any kind of waste pick up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#San Diego Unified#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KPBS

Bill Walton urges San Diego Mayor to 'step aside' over homeless crisis

The county Tuesday declared homelessness a public health crisis, setting the county up for a regional response to the issue. While that happened, basketball legend Bill Walton tore into San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria over his handling of the homelessness crisis. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more on what he said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Rent-to-Own Program Gives San Diegans Access to E-Bikes

A rent-to-own program for e-bikes makes it possible for San Diego residents to access e-bikes that might otherwise have been out of reach. Emily Nonko describes the program in Next City, writing that “Low-income participants access e-bikes at no initial cost, while agreeing to ride an average of five miles a day, track and share rides for a study, and secure their own bike insurance. If the participants successfully complete the program after two years, they own the bike.” Participants who do not meet all requirements can still purchase the bike at a prorated cost.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy