San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
KPBS
San Diego County program promises help for middle-income homebuyers and renters
A new program passed by San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday creates incentives to build affordable housing and provides help to homebuyers and renters. People who work in the business of building and financing housing call it the 'missing middle.'. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson framed the...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight
The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
sandiegocountynews.com
County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors
San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County homeless motel vouchers
September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a warning letter to El Cajon’s Mayor and City Council on Sept. 23 demanding that the city rescind warning notices sent to hotels housing homeless individuals under the County of San Diego’s voucher program. Bonta letters calls the County’s program “unquestionably legal” and claims the city’s notices constitute unlawful discrimination under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on income source.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste
In January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could change, though, if city voters in November approve Measure B, which would alter the century-old People’s Ordinance preventing San Diego from charging all single-family homeowners for any kind of waste pick up.
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
El Cajon moves forward in next steps of homeless voucher fight
The City of El Cajon on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a sub-committee to assist in drafting regulatory policy for motels participating in the county’s homeless voucher program.
San Diego to Open Application Process for Short-term Rental Licenses on Oct. 3
Starting Monday, Oct. 3, hosts can apply for a short-term residential occupancy license to operate a dwelling unit in the city of San Diego for short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vbro. An STRO license will be required in the city starting on May 1, 2023. The STRO Ordinance, approved by...
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
KPBS
Bill Walton urges San Diego Mayor to 'step aside' over homeless crisis
The county Tuesday declared homelessness a public health crisis, setting the county up for a regional response to the issue. While that happened, basketball legend Bill Walton tore into San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria over his handling of the homelessness crisis. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more on what he said.
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
PLANetizen
Rent-to-Own Program Gives San Diegans Access to E-Bikes
A rent-to-own program for e-bikes makes it possible for San Diego residents to access e-bikes that might otherwise have been out of reach. Emily Nonko describes the program in Next City, writing that “Low-income participants access e-bikes at no initial cost, while agreeing to ride an average of five miles a day, track and share rides for a study, and secure their own bike insurance. If the participants successfully complete the program after two years, they own the bike.” Participants who do not meet all requirements can still purchase the bike at a prorated cost.
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
kusi.com
Parents raise concerns about Halloween flyer shared on School District platform
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents in the Encinitas School District raised concerns about a flyer shared on the school district’s platform. The flier is promoting “The queerest free Halloween party for youth and families”. Attorney Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna LLP joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego hosts large-scale food distributions during “Together Tour”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices rise and inflation hurts the community, some families are being forced to chose between filling up the tank and putting food on the table. Feeding San Diego is putting on free food drives and drive-thru food pickups across San Diego on their tour titled “Together Tour”.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
CBS 8
