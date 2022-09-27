Read full article on original website
Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules
The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
Women fleeing domestic violence should never face homelessness
Re your report (Surge in ‘no-fault evictions’ prompts calls to renew UK-wide ban, 22 September), the government figures also showed that domestic abuse was the leading reason for homelessness for families with children, an issue also referred to in another report (Domestic abuse survivors at risk from councils’ failure to rehouse them, 23 September).
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
Gangster struck down in swift retribution for birthday party attack, court told
A street gangster was hacked to death in swift retribution for crashing a party on rival turf and attacking the birthday boy with a machete, a court has heard.Salem Koudou, 19, was stabbed 32 times after he was chased by up to 15 people intent on revenge in Brixton, south London, jurors heard.Darius Kwakye, 29, Donte McCalla, 21, and Tristan Bullock, 21, are on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, which they deny.Opening their trial on Monday, Oliver Glasgow KC said there could be no excuse for the “murderous attack”.On 20 August 2020,...
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a boy was stabbed outside of his school gates.West Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that two males, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article following the death of Khayri McLean.The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday.Khayri, who was 15, died in hospital following an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.Floral tributes were left at the scene on Friday, with candles and...
Far right demonstrators demand British government overturns its immigration policy as Met police make arrest and keep them apart from 'anti-fascist' counter-demo
The Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and are seeking to keep apart rival demonstrations of far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster. Pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson-aligned group 'Patriots for Britain' held an anti-immigration march at Parliament Square from midday. Anti-fascists (known as 'Antifa'), meanwhile, gathered at nearby Marsham Street to...
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Leicester disorder 'not exclusively' Hindus and Muslims - police
The recent disorder in Leicester did not only involve Hindus and Muslims, the city's head of police has said. Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon warned against "broad, sweeping comments" about the unrest. Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities culminated in large-scale disorder on...
Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime
The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
Judges wrong to bail defendants due to barristers’ strike, high court rules
DPP wins challenge to rulings which have led to release of potentially dangerous people
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 15 people and injuring 24, Russian officials say. The victims include 11 children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk. The gunman killed himself at the scene and was a former...
‘Gutter water’, ‘monkey tail’ and smoked faeces: new dangers on Nigeria’s drug scene
New, unconventional drugs are becoming popular in Nigeria, designed by dealers and users to replicate the effects of illegal substances like cannabis, cocaine, and ecstasy. They affect how the brain works and cause changes in mood, feelings and behaviour. Policymakers have labelled them as “new psychoactive substances” because they’re not recognised under international conventions.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership race to become Britain’s next PM
Foreign secretary defeats Rishi Sunak, winning 57.4% of Tory members’ votes to former chancellor’s 42.6%
Dozens hear case for British republic at ‘naughtiest’ Labour fringe event
Dozens gathered to hear the case for a British republic at a packed fringe event branded the “naughtiest” at the Labour conference.Guests at the meeting on Saturday evening – attended by Labour MP Richard Burgon – were warned against a future with a “white privileged male” as head of state, as the hosts argued power by “accident of birth” is “incompatible” with the party’s democratic values.The discussion centred on the future of the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death – a polarising topic for Labour, with some dissent possible during a rendition of God Save The King at...
