Public Safety

BBC

Hundreds recalled over shoulder op concerns at Walsall hospital

Up to 600 patients are to be recalled by a hospital after concerns were raised about shoulder operations. Some patients have lost the use of their arm after surgery by Mian Munawar Shah at Walsall Manor Hospital. Angela Glover and Martin Crowley live with constant pain and mental health struggles...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated

One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
BBC

Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD

A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime

The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chesterfield Royal Hospital: Criticism over new parking charges

Patients and visitors have criticised an "extortionate" new parking policy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The trust which runs the site reintroduced parking charges on Monday after they were scrapped during the pandemic. But many on social media have said the prices are too high with a 24-hour stay costing £8.90....
HEALTH
The Independent

Huddersfield knife death: Head teacher calls for catalyst for change

The head teacher at a school where a teenage boy was stabbed to death has called for the tragedy to be a catalyst for change.Andrew Fell, head teacher of North Huddersfield Trust School, said anyone who knew of a potential knife crime threat but who did not speak out was risking more children’s deaths.Khayri Mclean, 15, died in hospital after being attacked outside his school in Huddersfield a week ago.Floral tributes and candles were left at the scene, with many pupils and parents in tears.Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder.Speaking before a minute’s silence to remember Khayri,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Social care: 'Emergency' over lack of workers, bosses say

There is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to the lack of care workers, NHS leaders have said. Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care, the Welsh NHS Confederation said. It has led to calls to...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY

