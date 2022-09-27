Read full article on original website
BBC
Hundreds recalled over shoulder op concerns at Walsall hospital
Up to 600 patients are to be recalled by a hospital after concerns were raised about shoulder operations. Some patients have lost the use of their arm after surgery by Mian Munawar Shah at Walsall Manor Hospital. Angela Glover and Martin Crowley live with constant pain and mental health struggles...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated
One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
BBC
Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime
The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
English district councils warn support services for poorest face axe
A network of councils in England is warning support services for families hit hardest by the cost of living crisis face being axed amid an unexpected £400m bill caused by soaring inflation. Services that district councils have no legal obligation to provide – such as debt and benefits advice,...
BBC
Chesterfield Royal Hospital: Criticism over new parking charges
Patients and visitors have criticised an "extortionate" new parking policy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The trust which runs the site reintroduced parking charges on Monday after they were scrapped during the pandemic. But many on social media have said the prices are too high with a 24-hour stay costing £8.90....
Huddersfield knife death: Head teacher calls for catalyst for change
The head teacher at a school where a teenage boy was stabbed to death has called for the tragedy to be a catalyst for change.Andrew Fell, head teacher of North Huddersfield Trust School, said anyone who knew of a potential knife crime threat but who did not speak out was risking more children’s deaths.Khayri Mclean, 15, died in hospital after being attacked outside his school in Huddersfield a week ago.Floral tributes and candles were left at the scene, with many pupils and parents in tears.Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder.Speaking before a minute’s silence to remember Khayri,...
BBC
Social care: 'Emergency' over lack of workers, bosses say
There is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to the lack of care workers, NHS leaders have said. Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care, the Welsh NHS Confederation said. It has led to calls to...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
