Watch List Review: Our hits and misses from the 919 in football, boys soccer, and volleyball

Hurricane Ian threatens week 7 high school football schedule in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week, and while the system won't be a hurricane when it arrives it North Carolina, the impacts of the remnants could mean changes to the high school football schedule. The remnants of the storm could bring heavy...
Lady Tigers knock off ALA-Ironwood at home
The Globe High School Lady Tigers picked up a 3-0 win over the American Leadership Academy-Ironwood Lady Warriors at home last week. The game was pushed up by an hour after the canceled JV game, but Globe still prevailed in three sets, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-21. “We started really strong...
Football Thursday: Almost every high school football game in NC moved up due to Hurricane Ian
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, and while the weather was that of a perfect fall day in North Carolina, high schools were making plans to move high school football games. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to...
Week 7 of HSOT Live to feature 5 games on Thursday night
Raleigh, N.C. — Week seven of the high school football season in North Carolina will be a bit different, but HighSchoolOT Live will still bring you live coverage of some of the best games. Due to Hurricane Ian, almost every high school football game in the state has been...
Oklahoma's top high school fast pitch softball players: Meet the state's best infielders
By Christian Potts Photo of Owasso's Brookley Foster From handling hard grounders at close range to turning key double plays when their pitcher needs out of trouble, playing the infield in fast pitch softball is a job that requires constant attention. Here is SBLive Oklahoma's ...
