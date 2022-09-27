ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (12) 2. Hillcrest (4) 3. Dorman (4) 4. White Knoll 5. Byrnes 6. Gaffney  7. […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WITN

New Bern stays undefeated with strong win at South Central

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 7. South Central Falcons took on the #4 ranked New Bern Bears. First quarter, New Bern goes to Aronne Herring and he takes it straight up the middle for the first score. 6-0 New Bern. Still in the first, New Bern...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Crest#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Top#Chambers#Cardinals
WITN

Wallace-Rose Hill blanks North Lenoir

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football. Wallace-Rose Hill is the 5th ranked team in class 2A. The Bulldogs playing at North Lenoir. Bulldogs sophomore Irving Brown doing the heavy lifting on the ground gets WRH down inside the five. They double their lead when Brown plows in for the touchdown 14-0 Bulldogs.
LENOIR, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet

North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School. Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds. North Iredell’s...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville

OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Week 7 of HSOT Live to feature 5 games on Thursday night

Raleigh, N.C. — Week seven of the high school football season in North Carolina will be a bit different, but HighSchoolOT Live will still bring you live coverage of some of the best games. Due to Hurricane Ian, almost every high school football game in the state has been...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

High School Football: Week 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football matchups. Games in our area have been moved to Thursday this week due to Friday’s expected forecast. This week’s games:. South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:15 p.m. New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m. West...
WILMINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team

South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
STATESVILLE, NC
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been shaken up this week due to Hurricane Ian. Games scheduled for Friday have either been moved up to Wednesday and Thursday or pushed back until Monday. Check back to this page for final...
FOOTBALL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy