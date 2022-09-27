Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian threatens week 7 high school football schedule in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week, and while the system won't be a hurricane when it arrives it North Carolina, the impacts of the remnants could mean changes to the high school football schedule. The remnants of the storm could bring heavy...
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (12) 2. Hillcrest (4) 3. Dorman (4) 4. White Knoll 5. Byrnes 6. Gaffney 7. […]
WITN
New Bern stays undefeated with strong win at South Central
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 7. South Central Falcons took on the #4 ranked New Bern Bears. First quarter, New Bern goes to Aronne Herring and he takes it straight up the middle for the first score. 6-0 New Bern. Still in the first, New Bern...
Football Thursday: Almost every high school football game in NC moved up due to Hurricane Ian
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, and while the weather was that of a perfect fall day in North Carolina, high schools were making plans to move high school football games. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Wallace-Rose Hill blanks North Lenoir
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football. Wallace-Rose Hill is the 5th ranked team in class 2A. The Bulldogs playing at North Lenoir. Bulldogs sophomore Irving Brown doing the heavy lifting on the ground gets WRH down inside the five. They double their lead when Brown plows in for the touchdown 14-0 Bulldogs.
Volleyball rankings: NRCA now tops in the East, Ardrey Kell slips in West after Week 6 upset
HighSchoolOT updates its volleyball rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the N.C. High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week's rankings, click here. West Top 25: In...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet
North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School. Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds. North Iredell’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville
OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Week 7 of HSOT Live to feature 5 games on Thursday night
Raleigh, N.C. — Week seven of the high school football season in North Carolina will be a bit different, but HighSchoolOT Live will still bring you live coverage of some of the best games. Due to Hurricane Ian, almost every high school football game in the state has been...
WECT
High School Football: Week 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football matchups. Games in our area have been moved to Thursday this week due to Friday’s expected forecast. This week’s games:. South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:15 p.m. New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m. West...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team
South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been shaken up this week due to Hurricane Ian. Games scheduled for Friday have either been moved up to Wednesday and Thursday or pushed back until Monday. Check back to this page for final...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0