Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Echo acquires TransImpact’s managed logistics solutions business
Third-party logistics provider Echo Global Logistics has agreed to acquire the managed logistics solutions business of transportation and IT consultancy TransImpact for an undisclosed sum, TransImpact said late Tuesday. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, TransImpact said. TransImpact said the sale will allow...
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
US News and World Report
Pot Producer Canopy to Divest Canadian Retail Operations in Profit Hunt
(Reuters) -Canada's Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it would divest its retail business across Canada, as the pot producer doubles down on its efforts to turn profitable. The business includes stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners, and follows recent efforts to become profitable by reining in costs through layoffs, exits from some international markets and store closures.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s
Manufacturing jobs are up across the nation, even higher than pre-pandemic times.
CNBC
Ford to restructure supply chain following $1 billion in unexpected quarterly costs
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Thursday announced plans to restructure its global supply chain, days after the company said it expects to book an extra $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs during the third quarter. The supply chain restructuring aims to "support efficient and reliable sourcing of components, internal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005340/en/ Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions.
Cadmatic Acquires Italian Engineering Software Company CLA
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The acquisition is a further step in fulfilling Cadmatic’s strong growth strategy, which sees the company more than tripling its size in coming years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005546/en/ Jukka Rantala (left) and Gian Mario Tagliarett (Photo: Business Wire)
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
supplychain247.com
Clarendon Capital’s Larkin Assesses Freight Transportation and Logistics Landscapes
During this podcast, Clarendon Capital's Larkin provided an overview on various aspects of the freight transportation and logistics markets. Themes addressed over the course of this podcast included: the current state of the freight economy; M&A activity; rates and pricing; inventories; and a look at what may in store for 2023, among others.
EXCLUSIVE: Global Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Acquires Dyscovry Science, Including Access To Its Gov Collaborations
According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga ahead of an official announcement, global psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. SILFF SILO 3K is acquiring Dyscovry Science Ltd., a Toronto-based biotech company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting irritable bowel syndrome. Per terms of the deal, Silo will...
constructiontechnology.media
Supply chains in focus at Off-Highway Conference
The supply chain challenges facing the global construction equipment market were under the spotlight at the first Off-Highway Conference being held today in Rosemont, Chicago, USA. Keynote speaker Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO of Wacker Neuson North America, said the days of an unconstrained global supply chain for OEMs were...
accesslifthandlers.com
ARA partners on rental insurance for Canadian members
The American Rental Association (ARA) has partnered with Westland Insurance Group (Westland) to deliver insurance solutions to ARA members in Canada. According to Westland’s website, the company is “the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country.”. The commercial insurance package includes liability, property (building, stock, and equipment), and...
petsplusmag.com
Pointr Launches Platform to Empower Independent Mobile Dog Groomers Across The United States
(PRESS RELEASE) BOZEMAN, MT — Pointr announced the Mobile Grooming Module, the most recent new product released from this fast growing pet software company. The Mobile Grooming Module extends the current Pointr platform (scheduling, record keeping, business management) to Mobile Dog Grooming Van operators and offers a new way for Mobile Groomers to manage their schedule, routes, service territories and more.
PETS・
Comments / 0