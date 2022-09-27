ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Cara Mund's House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

By JAMES MacPHERSON
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH8A5_0iBbszFg00

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. Later, after she became the state's first Miss America winner, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact.

Fresh off Harvard Law School, Mund is taking on the job of candidate herself, running for North Dakota's U.S. House seat as an independent.

In doing so, Mund is gambling that her primary issue — support for abortion rights — along with her self-proclaimed outsider status and her celebrity can win over enough voters to unseat an incumbent tightly tied to the dominant oil industry in the reddest of states.

“I don’t think it’s impossible,” Mund said. “A lot of people are fed up.”

But Mund's hopes of an upset have to contend with some tough realities. She's raised about $20,000 since jumping into the race this summer, paltry compared to the $1.4 million GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong banked in the cycle. She hasn't yet gotten — and may not get — help from national abortion rights groups.

And Republicans are hard at work to portray her as a Democrat in all but name, a near-toxic label in much of the state.

Democrats handed Republicans fuel for the attack when their own candidate, Mark Haugen, folded soon after Mund's entry. Haugen, who opposes abortion rights, cited pressure from his own party to get out. Longtime former Rep. Earl Pomeroy was among those who called Haugen, but he denied any pressure campaign; instead, Pomeroy said, Haugen was simply told he could not win.

Pomeroy and others said abortion rights stood to be a powerful issue for Mund. They pointed to a failed statewide ballot issue in 2014 that would have amended the state constitution to essentially end the procedure in the state, with more than 64% of voters rejecting it. The measure's sponsor, a Republican state senator, also was unseated by a Democrat in a conservative Bismarck district.

“I am certainly not predicting a victory here, but it’s going be an interesting election with a clean contrast,” Pomeroy said. “I think it’s because women are internalizing (the abortion issue) as a personal threat.”

Armstrong and fellow Republicans were dismissing Mund even before Haugen dropped out.

“Seems like people pretty high up in Democratic politics are excited about it,” Armstrong said when Mund first announced. "It doesn’t change anything we are doing.”

Armstrong, an attorney and former state party chairman, cruised to reelection two years ago with 69% of the vote. He acknowledged that abortion would drive Democrats and some moderate conservatives to Mund but said, “I just don't know what that number is.”

Mund has bristled at being called anything but an independent. “When they put that label on you, that's name-calling," she said.

She has said she likely would caucus with Republicans if elected. She would not say whom she supported for president in recent elections.

At Miss America in 2017, she said Trump was wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords that sought to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. And she's stood by the remarks — risky in oil- and coal-dependent North Dakota — even as Republicans have played them up.

“Yes, we have to rely on oil and gas right now, and it’s going to be quite some time that we continue to rely on it, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take additional steps to make sure it’s done in a safe manner and try to keep it as clean as possible,” she said.

More recently, she has said she disagreed with President Joe Biden on many policies, including student loan forgiveness. But she would have supported his infrastructure bill, which is slated to bring more than $2 billion in road funding to North Dakota. Armstrong opposed the bill.

Not all Republicans are discounting Mund. Dina Butcher, who coordinated Republican Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign in the state, said she can see Mund's appeal to moderates.

“The dynamics might be right for this young woman,” Butcher said. “I’m 82 and she’s 28 and we have a lot in common. I like her spunkiness, her self-confidence and her grasp of the issues."

Mund said she postponed a promising legal career — she said she passed the North Dakota bar in early September — and moved in with her parents as she seeks the House seat. The shoestring approach so far applies to financing her campaign as well. She said she has not received nor asked for money from abortion rights groups.

To supplement whatever ad buys she can manage, she's trying to build support through social media. She's also relying on her celebrity, granting interviews ranging from national networks to local high school newspapers and snapping up any invitation that comes her way.

At a rainy parade in Bismarck in September to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary, Mund walked with supporters, breaking off from time to time to work the crowd. For some, it was Mund's proclaimed independence, as much as her support for abortion rights, that made her appealing.

That included Christine Baumann, 37, an administrator at an art nonprofit who came 100 miles from Minot to walk with Mund. Baumann said she's supported both Republicans and Democrats in the past, but Mund “really resonates” with her.

“I feel like she would represent me better than anyone else in Congress," she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying "Where's Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been "top of mind" for the president at the time. Karine Jean-Pierre did not...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

South Carolina likely won't make abortion rules stricter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers voted Tuesday not to make changes to the state's abortion laws after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision, meaning rules on abortion likely will not become more restrictive. Instead, the representatives are insisting on a full ban on abortions, and...
POLITICS
WOKV

How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate

Nevada knows how to put on a good show. But in a year of buzzy U.S. Senate races, the Silver State is far from the top of the list. Georgia has a local college football hero and political neophyte challenging the South's first-ever Black Democratic senator. Pennsylvania has a Republican celebrity TV doctor going up against a hoodie-wearing champion of the populist left. In Arizona, the young, hard-right protegé of Trumpist tech billionaire Peter Thiel is challenging Gabby Giffords's astronaut husband. And in Ohio, a Rust-Belt Democratic congressman could beat a wealthy Republican whose hardscrabble upbringing was the subject of a Ron Howard movie.
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
WOKV

Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He's trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Ian threatens Florida's already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave; other residents decided to try to ride out the storm. Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
Earl Pomeroy
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Cara Mund
WOKV

Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WOKV

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOKV

Hurricane Ian bears all the hallmarks of climate change

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian barreled ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm packing 150 mph winds, submerging coastal communities in more than 10 feet of storm surge and dumping nearly two feet of rain in some locations. Two days earlier, however, Ian was just a tropical storm, and its rapid intensification is just one of the signs of how climate change has transformed how hurricanes behave.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) until landfall Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm force winds and rain were already hitting the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Abortion Rights#Election State#Abortion Law#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Harvard Law School#U S House#Gop#Republicans
WOKV

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho's largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
WOKV

900 apply for NY's first licenses to sell recreational pot

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state's first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said Wednesday. The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was...
ECONOMY
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Here’s how you can help Florida victims

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced Wednesday that a state charitable effort was activated to help victims of Hurricane Ian, which slammed into southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. The Volunteer Florida Foundation, a charitable organization that pledged to use only $30,000 to cover...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOKV

Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said. The...
KEY WEST, FL
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WOKV

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
90K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy