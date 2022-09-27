Read full article on original website
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Bank of England 'will not hesitate' to act as it monitors market turmoil
The Bank of England said on Monday it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely", after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government's financial plans. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent sterling and government...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks closed lower Monday as markets dim view of the UK's new budget plan weighed on markets. US bond yields soared with the 10-year up as much as 21 basis points. The British pound declined to a record low against the dollar at one point early in the day.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
Sterling crumbles to all-time low, euro at 20-year low
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling crashed to a record low early on Monday as traders rushed for the exits on mounting concern that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit.
UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget
UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
Pound hits all-time low against dollar after mini-budget rocks markets
Odds of sterling hitting parity with dollar jump, as analysts say UK bond market ‘getting smoked’ by giveaway
Bank launches emergency intervention in markets after Kwarteng mini-budget
Bank of England takes urgent steps to buy long-dated UK government bonds
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Bank of England economist hints at 'significant' rate rise
The Bank of England has hinted it is prepared to ramp up interest rates in response to the recent slump in the value of the pound. Its chief economist said the Bank will have to deliver a "significant monetary policy response" to protect sterling. Huw Pill said that there had...
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters. The firm has a “fiduciary duty” to its clients to alert the central bank to problems for pension schemes...
The pound just plunged to an all-time low against the dollar. Here's why the promise of tax cuts tanked the British currency.
The British pound tumbled to an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday. It plunged on fears impending tax cuts will worsen inflation and prompt faster interest-rate hikes. The UK economy is already battling slower growth and a cost-of-living crisis. The pound plunged to an all-time low of 1.035...
Sterling hits record low but rebounds as markets keep close eye on BoE
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded to an all-time low against the dollar before recovering on Monday, as investors waited to see if the Bank of England will intervene to calm concerns over government plans that could stretch the country's finances to their limit.
There could be more pain ahead for the UK economy and the pound if the Bank of England wavers on raising interest rates, top economist Paul Krugman says
The Bank of England risks a policy misstep in its response to the new UK budget, according to Paul Krugman. That's because the bank has failed to act appropriately in the past, resulting in runaway inflation and two currency crises. Failure to tighten now could mean more pain for the...
10-year Treasury yield tops 3.9%, rises to highest level since 2010
Yields soared on Monday as markets digested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and absorbed economic commentary from Fed speakers. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 3.926%, surging nearly 23 points to its highest point since April 2010. It hit a high of 3.931%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year...
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday.
