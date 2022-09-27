ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Boston

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
WCVB

Red Sox snap six-game losing skid with slugfest win over Orioles

BOSTON — Baltimore wasted four homers,including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy