ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Fortune

The debit card that could help pet parents save big on vet care

Veterinary care is expensive, and like almost everything else right now, it’s not immune to inflation. The average cost of emergency care for a pet is between $800 and $1,500, but 97% of pets in the U.S. are not insured. And, as a friend recently described so succinctly to...
PETS
The Hill

Dem candidate slams GOP’s Nancy Mace for ‘bigoted attacks’

Democratic House candidate Annie Andrews (S.C.) slammed Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) Wednesday for “bigoted attacks” through campaign ads accusing Andrews of treating children as young as four years old with gender-affirming care. Andrews, who works at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Ben Cardin

Comments / 0

Community Policy