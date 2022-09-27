Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)

Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Florida activates price-gouging hotline

Update 6:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida has activated its price-gouging hotline as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, according to WFTV.

If you believe a business has increased its prices for items such as gas, food, water, ice or lodging, you can file a complaint online or by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, state officials said.

Disney World announces temporary resort closures

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.

Walt Disney World said on its website that the following resorts will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The company said it is contacting guests whose reservations may be affected, WFTV reported.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks were “operating under normal conditions,” the parks’ website said; however, Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are slated to close Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about the closures, visit WFTV.com.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Hurricane continues to move over western Cuba

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is moving over western Cuba, bringing significant wind and storm surge impacts to the area, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 175 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Officials have extended a hurricane warning southward along Florida’s west coast to Bonita Beach, the agency said. Tropical storm warnings also have been issued for the Middle Florida Keys from the Channel 5 Bridge westward to the Seven Mile Bridge; Florida’s west coast from the Anclote River northward to the Suwannee River; and Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia-Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s southeast coast from Deerfield Beach northward to Jupiter Inlet, according to the advisory.

Maximum sustained winds of 125 mph reported during Cuba landfall

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The center of Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center confirmed early Tuesday.

In a 4:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, made landfall just southwest of La Coloma in Cuba’s Pinar Del Rio province.

The storm is about 15 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio and 80 miles east-northeast of Cuba’s western tip. It is moving north at 12 mph, the agency said.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Hurricane makes landfall near La Coloma, Cuba

Update 4:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 3 storm near La Coloma, Cuba, according to The New York Times and the AFP news agency.

Storm becomes major hurricane

Update 2:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ian has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In a 2:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, was about 35 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Eyewall nears coast of western Cuba

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing the coast of western Cuba and is expected to cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” there this morning, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, was about 50 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Wind, storm surge impacts expected in western Cuba ‘very soon’

Update 1 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: A strengthening Hurricane Ian is expected to bring strong winds, flash floods and possible mudslides to parts of Cuba starting overnight through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm is “expected to become a major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday” and cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” in western Cuba “very soon.”

As of late Monday, Ian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was about 105 miles east-southeast of Cuba’s western tip, the agency said. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group