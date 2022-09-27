Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023
After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”
NME
Watch the video for Jean Dawson’s symphonic track ‘Pirate Radio’
LA-based genre-bender Jean Dawson has released a new single, ‘Pirate Radio’ along with a music video. Watch the visuals for the symphonic track below. Dawson has also announced dates for his debut headline US tour, which kicks off October 16 in San Diego and runs until November 17 in Los Angeles. View the full itinerary below and pick up tickets here.
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
NME
d4vd: multi-genre visionary turning TikTok attention into major chart success
D4vd became a musician by accident. In the truest of Gen Z career goals, he grew up wanting to be a professional video game player, and spent his early teen years uploading short clips of himself playing Fortnite to YouTube under the name Limit Ant, with his videos amassing over 15 million views in total. It was here where he’d begin releasing his own tracks, fulfilling the need for non-copyrighted music in his Fortnite montages by making his own tracks on social music platform BandLab, and it changed his outlook entirely.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar
Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45. Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian.
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
NME
Billie Eilish to commemorate end of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour with Apple Music livestream
Billie Eilish has announced a new concert film, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to premiere this coming Friday (September 30). The film, announced yesterday (September 26), will be streamed on Apple Music Live on Friday. This date also officially marks the end of the seven-month tour, with Eilish performing for its final night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
NME
Megan Thee Stallion creates website of mental health resources for fans
Megan Thee Stallion has created a website that collates an extensive list of mental health resources for her fans. The rapper retweeted a fan who shared the new site and called the move “real hot girl shit” yesterday (September 25). The website – dubbed Bad Bitches Have Bad...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Def Leppard and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour sold $173,000,000 worth of tickets
It looks like Joe Elliott, Nikki Sixx and co. won't be going hungry any time soon, as Vince Neil confirms that Motley Crue's touring days are far from over
Margrethe II: Who is the chain-smoking, fashion-forward Queen of Denmark?
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 82, has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.Following the death of her British counterpart on 8 September, Queen Margrethe now finds herself the world’s only queen regnant, Europe’s longest-serving current head of state and the longest-reigning monarch on the international stage bar the Sultan of Brunei.Although many other royal families have their own queens, these are the wives of kings and have married into their titles, rather than inherited the responsibility to rule as monarch, as Queen Margrethe did.She attended Her Majesty’s grand funeral alongside...
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
NME
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper responsible for the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager, Jarez, confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment. The rapper is survived by his six children.
NME
Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow
Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media. The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
The actor, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died at age 33 on Friday, September 23, according to his obituary. “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
NME
Listen to Beck’s new cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’
Beck has shared a new cover of Neil Young‘s ‘Old Man’ – check out the version below. The new version of the 1972 track was teased on Sunday night (September 25) in an NBC Sports advert during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game.
NFL・
NME
Megan Thee Stallion slams people that only share “negative” news about the singer
Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Twitter to hit back at news outlets that only share “negative” stories about the singer. During the 2022 iHeart Music Festival over the weekend (September 24), Megan Thee Stallion introduced ‘Body’ with a speech about self-empowerment. “I don’t know about y’all, but I love my body,” she said “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
NME
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ to receive deluxe reissue containing dozens of unreleased tracks and demos
David Bowie‘s fourth studio album, ‘Hunky Dory’, will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era. ‘Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory)’ is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will,...
