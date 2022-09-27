ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice reacts to ‘DWTS’ elimination: ‘I don’t think Len Goodman liked me’

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Teresa Giudice’s “Dancing With the Stars” journey has come to an end.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, were sent home during “Elvis Night” on Monday after landing in the bottom two for the second week in a row.

“Listen, it was an amazing experience. I had an amazing partner,” Giudice, 50, told Page Six via Zoom following her elimination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SI1eh_0iBbsF5c00
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spoke to Page Six about being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night.
ABC/Eric McCandless

“Finally, my dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance,” she added. “I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing. It was great.”

Giudice and Pashkov received a total score of 23/40 – one of the lowest of the night – from the judges for their jive to “All Shook Up” during the Elvis Presley-themed episode.

After landing in the bottom, the pair were then eliminated after head judge Len Goodman broke a tie and voted to save actress Cheryl Ladd and her pro partner, Louis Van Amstel, over “#TeamPashibiliTRE.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UeUJ_0iBbsF5c00
Len Goodman judges the dance competition show alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.
ABC/Christopher Willard

“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” Giudice told reporters in the post-show presser, laughing. “I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already … I had a feeling.”

Giudice added that it’s “all good” though because she had a feeling she wasn’t going to be crowned the Season 31 winner.

“I wanted to win the mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win],” she admitted. “When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdtpW_0iBbsF5c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413ByB_0iBbsF5c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYGq9_0iBbsF5c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFOLf_0iBbsF5c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXYPd_0iBbsF5c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XLm0_0iBbsF5c00

Despite being eliminated, Giudice is staying positive and said she’s looking forward to now having extra time to spend with her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The two tied the knot in August, one month before she began rehearsals for the dance competition series.

“I just got married and then I started doing ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so it’s like I left my husband,” she explained. “I felt really bad, so at least now I get to go home and spend time with [him], ’cause I am a newlywed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykzn2_0iBbsF5c00
The New Jersey native told reporters she’s looking forward to now having more time to spend with her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.
FilmMagic

Giudice also revealed who from the “Housewives” franchise she’d nominate next to do “DWTS.” Other ladies who’ve previously competed on the show include Kenya Moore, Erika Jayne, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Jennifer Aydin,” she told Page Six, before noting that her co-star came to support her in the ballroom. “I was going to ask Cynthia [Bailey] to come next week but … too late now.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns Monday for “James Bond Night” at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The remaining contestants include Wayne Brady , Selma Blair , Vinny Guadagnino , Jordin Sparks , Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio .

