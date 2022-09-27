Read full article on original website
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Harry Styles Was the 1st Person to Know About His Co-Star Nick Kroll’s Engagement After Helping the Comedian Propose
Before wrapping 'Don't Worry Darling,' Nick Kroll had to find a creative way to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, and it included Harry Styles.
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
40 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Members Slam On-Set Drama Rumors Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
From spit-gate to alleged on-set feuds among castmates, the drama surrounding the new film Don't Worry Darling has been unmatched. But over the weekend, forty crew members put all the rumors to rest, and disputed that there was any friction while filming — particularly between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
Glen Powell Reveals What Jon Hamm Did For All The 'Young Guns' On The Top: Gun Maverick Set
Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell reflects on the sweet way John Hamm looked out for the film's "young guns."
‘The Recruit’: First Look & Premiere Date for Noah Centineo’s CIA Drama Series (PHOTO)
During Netflix‘s annual virtual fan event TUDUM on September 24, Noah Centineo joined the fun to unveil the title of his upcoming spy series, The Recruit. The CIA drama will feature the To All The Boys I’ve Loved star as a “fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency,” according to the release. The series is expected to debut on December 16, and to mark the announcement, Netflix released a first-look image of Centineo from the show.
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
‘Amsterdam’ Review: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Head Starry Ensemble in David O. Russell’s Chaotic Cautionary Tale
David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is a lot of movies inelegantly squidged into one — a zany screwball comedy, a crime thriller, an earnest salute to pacts of love and friendship, an antifascist history lesson with fictional flourishes. Those competing strands all have their merits, bolstered by entertaining character work from an uncommonly high-wattage ensemble. But can any film be called satisfying when the storytelling is so convoluted it takes an hour or more to settle on the kind of story it wants to tell, let alone a cohesive tone in which to tell it? Only once Robert De Niro shows up as a distinguished war veteran drawn into a nefarious political conspiracy does momentum kick in.
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
