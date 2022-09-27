ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman. “I was hoping it would get over the fence. I didn’t know at first. I didn’t want to be standing at home plate when it hits the wall,” Judge said. “It’s an incredible honor. There’ was a lot of emotions. It took me a little longer than I wanted to.”
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit

BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We’re confident,” Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. “We didn’t love the way the Houston series finished up, the second half of those four games, but we know how talented we are and how good we are. We can get on a run.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Wallner's 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago 7-4 on Wednesday night, sending the White Sox to their eighth straight loss. Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins, who tied the White Sox for second place in the AL Central at 76-79 after spending the last 19 days in third. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left on the schedule. The Guardians have an 11-game lead on the Twins and White Sox, who have been two of baseball’s most disappointing teams this season. Twins starter Josh Winder, just like teammate Bailey Ober a night earlier, took the mound with an eye toward building off a solid start last week and strengthening his case to be in the 2023 rotation after an injury-ruined season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base. Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). Andrés Giménez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner. Guardians rookie Gabriel Árias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Red Sox on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against Baltimore Orioles. Wong will start behind the plate after Reese McGuire was rested versus their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Wong to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
BOSTON, MA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays

The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
BRONX, NY
Over the Monster

Game 154: Orioles at Red Sox

There are a few things left playing for this season: a draft pick spot (ehh kinda complicated feeling about this though), Michael Wacha’s rebound, potentially the last days of Xander Bogaerts (really hope not though). The time has also likely run out for J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi. Contributors to the 2018 World Series may be few and far between as soon as 2023.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under...
BOSTON, MA

