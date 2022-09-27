NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 4: Bengals deal Dolphins first loss; Buccaneers top Chiefs; Packers crush Patriots

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO