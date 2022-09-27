SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.

