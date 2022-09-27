Read full article on original website
Scholarships Available
FLORENCE – Patriotic Citizenship Scholarships are available for any HS Senior in the Lauderdale County School System. 1st Place is $700, 2nd Place is $200, and 3rd Place is $100. Please email any questions to bradley.black@lcschools.org. The deadline for student sign up is September 30- with the student’s government...
Five Merit Semifinalists
MONTGOMERY – The list of Alabama high school’s 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists was released last week, and it includes five students from the Shoals. Only the highest-scoring entrants in the state on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test are represented. Muscle Shoals High School’s Riley...
Community Notes
COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff
Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
Scarecrow Stroll in New
HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
Smith’s Art Auction
SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
Eva celebrates annual Frontier Days
Members of the Eva community brushed up on greased pig-catching, frog jumping and pig-calling skills for the annual Eva Frontier Days held Saturday in downtown Eva. The community celebration included a parade, antique tractors, car show, arts and crafts, a baking contest and music. The Pylant Family, Dry Creek Bluegrass, Abby Hufnagle and Wildcat Ridge entertained the crowds. Other events included pig-calling contest, hay-stacking contest, crosscut saw contest, frog-jumping contest and greased-pig chase. See more photos inside and online at www.hartselleenquirer.com.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Happening This Week
THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
Both Shelters Are Participating
SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
Lepp is Full of Laughs
SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
Big Music Weekend Ahead in the Shoals
FLORENCE – ShoalsFest will close out a big weekend of music in the Shoals when it returns to McFarland Park October 1-2. There will be stellar performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Drivin n Cryin, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Danielle Ponder, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Wand Band, and Steve Trash. This year will also include an in-the-round set from Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins, and Gary Nichols.
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
Roadshow to Lil Capone’s
FLORENCE – America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Lil Capone’s Bar & Grille on Cloverdale Rd. They will be filming on location from 2-5pm on October 5. Popular dishes will be highlighted...
UPDATE: 3 injured in multivehicle wreck Monday at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur
UPDATE: Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police. Three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road. Injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area...
Franklin County Schools bus driver charged with DUI fired
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton recommends firing a district bus driver accused of driving a school bus with students on board while under the influence.
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
Alabama college teacher reunites onstage with former band Nine Inch Nails
These are great times to be a Nine Inch Nails fan. In 2020, the Trent Reznor-led industrial-rock band, known for late ‘80s/’90s hits like “Head Like a Hole,” “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
