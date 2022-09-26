ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Analysis: Landsman's campaign was prepared for GOP attack ad

There are only two choices for a candidate when confronted by a bully. Cincinnati Council Member Greg Landsman, the Democratic candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, has chosen the latter path. Respond immediately, and forcefully. The bully in this case is the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which has dropped...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report recommends changes to Indiana’s mental health care system

The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released findings of a two-year study that shows the state’s mental health care systems are in need of increased funding, programs and staff. The 24-member commission began in 2020, with the goal of informing legislation to improve mental health services. It’s part of...
INDIANA STATE
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats

Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

