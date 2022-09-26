Read full article on original website
Ohio woman facing sedition for Jan 6 attack, plus more top stories
Five members of the Oath Keepers militia went on trial this week for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Among them is Jessica Watkins, an Ohio woman who faces seditious conspiracy among other charges. Watkins is among 49 defendants from Ohio who were arrested for...
47 Ohio Task Force One members in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian rescue and recovery efforts
As many on the west coast of Florida head north and inland to escape Hurricane Ian, 47 members of Ohio Task Force One are in Florida right now, getting ready to assist with search and rescue units. Jack Reall, the commander of Ohio Task Force One, a group of first...
Analysis: Landsman's campaign was prepared for GOP attack ad
There are only two choices for a candidate when confronted by a bully. Cincinnati Council Member Greg Landsman, the Democratic candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, has chosen the latter path. Respond immediately, and forcefully. The bully in this case is the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which has dropped...
Report recommends changes to Indiana’s mental health care system
The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released findings of a two-year study that shows the state’s mental health care systems are in need of increased funding, programs and staff. The 24-member commission began in 2020, with the goal of informing legislation to improve mental health services. It’s part of...
New Ohio bill aims to stop active shooter hoaxes and fake emergency reports
Ohio lawmakers have said they want to prevent fake reports of emergencies that cause panic — such as the active shooting hoaxes that took place on Friday — with a bill that would increase penalties for what's known as "swatting." Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is sponsoring that bill...
Examining DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian and more top stories in politics
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the news briefing that “the impact of the storm is going to be enormous,” adding, “it’s going to be a tragic event in many ways.”. And in...
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats
Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
