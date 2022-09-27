Read full article on original website
courierjournal.net
Lepp is Full of Laughs
SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
themadisonrecord.com
Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight
March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
courierjournal.net
Happening This Week
THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
Alabama college teacher reunites onstage with former band Nine Inch Nails
These are great times to be a Nine Inch Nails fan. In 2020, the Trent Reznor-led industrial-rock band, known for late ‘80s/’90s hits like “Head Like a Hole,” “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
courierjournal.net
Smith’s Art Auction
SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
courierjournal.net
Scarecrow Stroll in New
HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
courierjournal.net
Roadshow to Lil Capone’s
FLORENCE – America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Lil Capone’s Bar & Grille on Cloverdale Rd. They will be filming on location from 2-5pm on October 5. Popular dishes will be highlighted...
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville’s Rocky Ravine trails to be improved
HALEYVILLE - Rocky Ravine is a beautiful green space near the heart of Haleyville, but the state of its trails has kept some residents from enjoying its splendor. Now, the trails at Rocky Ravine Park, one of which has been closed for years, and a trail leading into the ravine from City Lake may soon see improvements if the city of Haleyville receives an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs' Recreational Trails Program grant for which it has applied.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
courierjournal.net
Five Merit Semifinalists
MONTGOMERY – The list of Alabama high school’s 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists was released last week, and it includes five students from the Shoals. Only the highest-scoring entrants in the state on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test are represented. Muscle Shoals High School’s Riley...
courierjournal.net
Both Shelters Are Participating
SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
WAFF
Madison Pizza chef featured on Hulu’s “Best in Dough”
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It may not be Jersey, but Madison is making a name for itself in pizza, thanks to Joe Carlucci. Carlucci owns Original Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison. While he’s used to winning awards for his pizza, he’s headed to a new competition!
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
courierjournal.net
Scholarships Available
FLORENCE – Patriotic Citizenship Scholarships are available for any HS Senior in the Lauderdale County School System. 1st Place is $700, 2nd Place is $200, and 3rd Place is $100. Please email any questions to bradley.black@lcschools.org. The deadline for student sign up is September 30- with the student’s government...
WHNT-TV
Hwy 20 to experience lane closure Thursday night for bridge work in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Highway 20 in Decatur will be closed Thursday night for bridge construction work. The City of Decatur said contractors will intermittently close the westbound lanes starting at 10 p.m. on September 29. The construction work is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Friday.
courierjournal.net
Enrollment Up 20%
MUSCLE SHOALS - This fall Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has topped 4,000 credit students for the first time since 2010. Currently, NW-SCC has enrolled 4,071 credit students for the fall 2022 semester. This is an increase of 700 students, or over 20% from final fall 2021 figures (3,371). According to...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
