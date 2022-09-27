Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
BBC
CrossFit: Lucy Campbell, dubbed the UK's fittest woman, on women's sport and competing at the highest level
All Lucy Campbell has ever wanted is to be a professional athlete in a sport that makes her happy. Easier said than done when faced with a media landscape that, until recent years, offered limited coverage of women's competition, which in turn contributed to keeping their participants from earning a decent wage.
BBC
Great Britain's Matthew Harding and Zoe Newson win European Para-powerlifting golds
Great Britain's Matthew Harding and Zoe Newson have won gold at the European Open Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the men's 72kg class, former swimmer Harding, 23, recorded a personal best of 179kg to take the title. In the women's 45kg class, Newson, 30, won gold with a lift...
swimswam.com
Indian Olympics/36th National Games 2022 Ki Shuruwat – Indian Swimming News
36th national games 2022 me Swimming ke events October 2 se October 8 tak Rajkot, Gujarat ke organize karye jyenge. India Ka Mini-Olympics Kaha Jane wala Event “National Games” ka 36th edition Start hone ja rha hai iske phle 36th National Games 2020 me Goa me hone wale the lekin COVID ke karan usko cancel kiya gya.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Donnell Wallam to make Australian Diamonds debut in England Vitality Roses series
Donnell Wallam is set to make her debut for the Australian Diamonds in their forthcoming three-Test series against England's Vitality Roses. The series marks the second part of both England's and Australia's winter fixtures. England start by taking on Uganda in October and Australia meet New Zealand in the Constellation Cup.
SkySports
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, posts career-low round in junior event with his dad as caddie
Tiger Woods switched role from player to caddie to help his son post a career-low round during a junior event in Florida. On a weekend where Team USA were extending their winning streak in the Presidents Cup, Woods was at Mission Inn Resort on the outskirts of Orlando to see his 13-year-old son once again showcase himself as a potential future star.
GOLF・
Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne
Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
BBC
Nathan Hales: GB shooter secures Paris Olympics place
Great Britain's Nathan Hales won silver in the trap shooting at the World Championships in Osijek, Croatia to secure a quota place at the Paris Olympics in 2024. "I don't think it's sunk in yet, but I'm very happy and a little bit emotional," said Hales. It will be the...
SkySports
Mercedes' long F1 wait: Will Lewis Hamilton or George Russell end 2022 win drought in final six races?
Eight straight years of domination came crashing to an end this season for Mercedes. That in itself is remarkable - but what has been even more so is the team's failure to win a race so far. Obviously they will be striving hard to do so in the remaining six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
London Marathon 2022: Sir Mo Farah withdraws from Sunday's race due to hip injury
Sir Mo Farah has withdrawn from Sunday's TCS London Marathon due to a hip injury. The four-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion had been training well and won The Big Half in London earlier this month, but recently was hit with a hip injury and, despite intensive treatment, is not fit to compete on Sunday.
Dame Sarah Storey sets sights on non-disabled time trial slot at 2023 Glasgow World Champs
British legend believes she only needs to gain around 10 watts to be in contention
SkySports
Donna Fraser appointed director of equality, diversity and inclusion for professional cricketers' assocation
Fraser competed at four Olympic Games and won medals at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. She is the first person to be appointed to the role. Cricket has been trying to address issues around diversity, that were highlighted by Azeem Rafiq, who accused members and players at...
SkySports
Jonny Evans exclusive: Northern Ireland defender set to win 100th cap against Greece in Nations League
It was the morning after one of Northern Ireland's most famous results and 18-year-old Jonny Evans was about to leave Belfast having been a surprise debutant at left-back in the 3-2 win over Spain. He was heading back to Manchester United, where he had yet to make a senior appearance,...
SkySports
Should LIV Golf members earn world ranking points? Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have their say
Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf must make changes to have a chance of getting approved status by the Official Golf World Rankings. The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit launched earlier this year, with former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and reigning Open champion Cameron Smith among its early signings, although the tour currently doesn't offer players any world ranking points.
GOLF・
Sporting News
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
BBC
Women's World Cup: Scotland recall Christy Grimshaw & Kirsty Hanson
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson return to the Scotland squad following injury for the Women's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on 6 October. The forwards are joined by West Ham United winger Lisa Evans and Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr, who both dropped out the previous...
Comments / 0