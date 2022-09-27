The nonprofit Inevitable Foundation, which exists to help screenwriters with disabilities, has launched Elevate Collective, a program targeted at mid- and upper-level writers. Among the offerings are $5,000 grants that will be awarded quarterly, with applications available on Elevate’s webpage. The grants are intended to help further these writers’ careers by helping them pay for career coaching, script consultation, work-from-home setups, IP acquisition and other professional development. Elevate also plans to provide community building and professional networking opportunities for the dozens of qualifying writers each year.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Restructures DEI Team With an International Geographic Focus (Exclusive)Inside...

CHARITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO