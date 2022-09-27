ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
readwrite.com

Offering Accessible Education is the First Step in Workforce Diversity

The social justice demonstrations of summer 2020 awakened something in everyday Americans. Many people and companies vowed to do better — but if creating more diverse and equitable workplaces were as easy as making a lofty public pledge, the demographics of our workforce would already reflect those of the world around us.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inevitable Foundation Launches $5K Elevate Collective Grants for Disabled Screenwriters

The nonprofit Inevitable Foundation, which exists to help screenwriters with disabilities, has launched Elevate Collective, a program targeted at mid- and upper-level writers. Among the offerings are $5,000 grants that will be awarded quarterly, with applications available on Elevate’s webpage. The grants are intended to help further these writers’ careers by helping them pay for career coaching, script consultation, work-from-home setups, IP acquisition and other professional development. Elevate also plans to provide community building and professional networking opportunities for the dozens of qualifying writers each year.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Restructures DEI Team With an International Geographic Focus (Exclusive)Inside...
