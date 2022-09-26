Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Staying full speed ahead; Wildcats welcome Weiss Wolves after strong 12-6A start
Temple played last week against Bryan in the District 12-6A opener as if it had something to prove, whether it was to itself or hovering naysayers anxious to pounce. Whatever served as the fuel for that four-quarter fire — no-nonsense practices probably had something to do with it, too — Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart wants his players to load up more of it and take it with them into Friday night’s league contest versus Pflugerville Weiss (2-3, 0-1).
wildcatstrong.com
Perez, Bonham take Mart Invitational championship
MART – The Bonham Middle School girls cross country team participated in the Mart Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The 7th and 8th graders ran together, but the results were separated into their classification. The 8th grade was led by Avery Perez as she was the individual champion and Tatyanah Luster led the 7th grade to a 6th place finish.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
Bowie got back on track with a 51-14 win over Austin High and Crockett thumped LASA 63-0 in games with the Austin Independent School District.
wildcatstrong.com
Vargas leads Bonham boys in strong showing at the Mart Invitational
MART – The Bonham Middle School boys cross country team participated in the Mart Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The 7th and 8th graders ran together, but the results were separated into their classification. The 8th grade was led by Cayden Moya who finished in 8th place in the individual standings while Joe Vargas was the individual champion in the 7th grade division.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
Booker Commits to Texas
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV)- Germantown’s Madison Booker has committed to play basketball at Texas. Booker is the state’s highest rated recruit in the 2023 class. The Mavs star player is a 5-star athlete who choose the Longhorns over schools such as Tennessee, Duke, and UCONN.
Steve Sarkisian says Texas called players-only meeting
Texas was hoping to turn things around this season after a disappointing first year under Steve Sarkisian, but the results have not been great thus far. The head coach said his players are feeling a sense of urgency coming off another tough loss. Sarkisian told reporters on Thursday that he...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
fox7austin.com
Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure
North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
