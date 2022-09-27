Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka
The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
KCRG.com
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
RELATED PEOPLE
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
6 Years Ago Today: Remembering the Ghost Town of Downtown Cedar Rapids
When you bring up floods in Cedar Rapids, everyone immediately begins talking about 2008, and rightfully so. However, there's another flood that comes to my mind. It changed lives before the Cedar River reached its peak. When the Cedar River hit the unimaginable crest of 31.12 feet on June 13,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes custody while in medical treatment
East Davenport, Iowa — On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment. She had been sentenced to the Anchor Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. A detainer...
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic very soon. According to a release from the City of Cedar Rapids, the 12th Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
7th Annual Dubuque Healing & Psychic Fair Happening Near Halloween
There's something about astrology, tarot cards, and psychic readings that trigger a wiring in our minds. It's the basic premise of wondering if we can have even a morsel of insight into what awaits us in the future, or even the afterlife. It also might explain why the Annual Dubuque...
Statewide Excessive Speed Initiative Runs from September 27 through October 4
(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Office Shelby McCreedy says daily in Iowa and across the nation, excessive speed is a significant public safety concern. Trooper McCreedy says in 2021, 52 percent of Iowa traffic fatalities were caused solely by excessive speed. McCreedy says a statewide...
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0