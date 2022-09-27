ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
Anamosa, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids

Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
GALENA, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka

The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
GALENA, IL
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding

During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate escapes custody while in medical treatment

East Davenport, Iowa — On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment. She had been sentenced to the Anchor Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. A detainer...
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

