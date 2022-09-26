ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

suncoastnews.com

Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Hernando County Emergency Alert

Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum wind speed, and is 510 miles south of Fort Myers moving Northwest at 13 mph. The earliest arrival for the Nature Coast area is Tuesday evening. The angle of the storm’s approach could mean a larger storm surge threat...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Flight have been canceled and airports are closing their commercial operations ahead of Hurrican Ian, including Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
madeirabeachfl.gov

MANDATORY EVACUATION HURRICANE IAN

Effective 6:00pm today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A will be under MANDATORY EVACUATION orders. This will include ALL OF MADEIRA BEACH. Evacuations Zones B & C will be effective tomorrow starting at 7:00am. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation starting today. Important Pinellas County Number to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #6: Indian Rocks Says No Yard Waste, Please

In light of the possibility of hurricane-force winds arriving in the Tampa Bay area this week, thanks to Tropical Storm Ian, the City of Indian Rocks Beach has asked residents and businesses to hold off on setting out any yard waste for one week. Questions? Call Indian Rocks Beach City...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

