Hillsborough County issues mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, voluntary for Zone B
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials on Monday announced a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living within Zone A in advance of Hurricane Ian. A voluntary evacuation is recommended for residents living in Zone B. These evacuation orders will go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday. In a...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County announces closures
Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
Treasure Island To Shut Down Wastewater Collection System, Don’t Flush Or Shower After 6 PM
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The city of Treasure Island will begin shutting down the wastewater collection system at 6 p.m. Residents/businesses are asked to NOT flush toilets, use showers, sinks, etc. Treasure Island Police Department has begun limiting traffic onto Treasure Island ahead of Hurricane Ian.
City Of Zephyrhills Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The City of Zephyrhills has issued a local state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian. The City’s government offices (including Zephyrhills City Hall and Zephyrhills Public Library) will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022;
Hernando County Declares Local State Of Emergency And Issues Emergency Protective Measures
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. PROCLAMATION NO. 2022-01, Declaration of State of Local Emergency, has been enacted by the
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
'This is not a drill': St. Pete Mayor Welch warns communities of impacts from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging communities to take the storm seriously. "This is not a drill," Welch said in a recorded message. "The potential danger that Hurricane Ian...
naturecoaster.com
Hernando County Emergency Alert
Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum wind speed, and is 510 miles south of Fort Myers moving Northwest at 13 mph. The earliest arrival for the Nature Coast area is Tuesday evening. The angle of the storm’s approach could mean a larger storm surge threat...
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Flight have been canceled and airports are closing their commercial operations ahead of Hurrican Ian, including Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport...
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Hurricane Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
Hernando County Issues Mandatory Evacuations For Zones A, B, & C
HERNANDO COUNTY, Flas. – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. Evacuation Orders and Public Shelter Openings Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
madeirabeachfl.gov
MANDATORY EVACUATION HURRICANE IAN
Effective 6:00pm today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A will be under MANDATORY EVACUATION orders. This will include ALL OF MADEIRA BEACH. Evacuations Zones B & C will be effective tomorrow starting at 7:00am. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation starting today. Important Pinellas County Number to...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #6: Indian Rocks Says No Yard Waste, Please
In light of the possibility of hurricane-force winds arriving in the Tampa Bay area this week, thanks to Tropical Storm Ian, the City of Indian Rocks Beach has asked residents and businesses to hold off on setting out any yard waste for one week. Questions? Call Indian Rocks Beach City...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
