Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You
A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Dermatologists Agree: This Is The Super-Dehydrating Beverage You Have To Stop Drinking Over 40
When we talk about diet and, more specifically, what we should be consuming for better health and skincare outcomes, the focus is usually on food. But, if you think about it, you’re probably spending more time during the day with something in your hand to drink than you are sitting down for a meal. Choosing the right beverages and avoiding those that can have a negative impact on our health is equally important. The entire point of drinking is to hydrate your body and help with the digestion process. But there are some popular beverages that have a dehydrating effect that becomes particularly more noticeable as we age. Dermatologists agree: this is the super-dehydrating beverage you have to stop drinking over 40.
5 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Be Eating Over 40–They Strengthen Skin And Prevent Sagging
Moisturizers, serums, and in-office skin procedures are great, don’t get us wrong. But amazing skin at any age starts from within. Eating foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals and have a high hydration content, as well as drinking plenty of water, is key to nourishing your skin from the inside out. You don’t have to overhaul your entire diet or start following a wild fad diet to make skin-benefitting changes: you can start by simply adding a few foods that dietitians say are excellent for your skin and health. Registered Dietitian Kelsey Butler, M.Sc Nutritional Science, shares with SHEFinds.com the top five super-hydrating foods you should be eating over 40 — they strengthen skin and prevent sagging.
aarp.org
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
'I spent hundreds to remove excess hair after waiting seven years for a PCOS diagnosis'
I was 14 when I nervously made my first doctor’s appointment for a slew of embarrassing symptoms. Acne, irregular and heavy periods, and excess hair growth on my face and body were a part of my everyday reality in my teen years. But I was shocked to be told...
3 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Boost Collagen And Plump Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/17/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, l...
Medical News Today
What to know about honey and eczema
The antimicrobial properties of honey may be effective in treating eczema and preventing skin infections. However, people should only use medical grade honey. Honey has a long history of therapeutic use as an antibacterial agent, and researchers have investigated its potential for treating various skin conditions. This article explores the...
Medical News Today
How does the sun cause skin cancer?
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a type of natural energy from the sun. Scientists know that prolonged exposure to UV rays increases a person’s risk of getting skin cancer. Sunlight is essential for human health. When it hits a person’s skin, it triggers a reaction that makes vitamin D. Vitamin D.
PopSugar
Why Do Some People Sweat More Than Others?
Sweat is amazing. It may seem embarrassing or frustrating — especially in social situations like a job interview or first date — but sweat is one of the most important ways your body takes care of you. "Sweating actually assists with your body's thermal regulation, skin hydration, and...
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
aarp.org
5 Signs of Dehydration
As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
WebMD
What Is Frequency Illusion?
After you learn about a new word, notice a new kind of drink, or discover a new medical condition, you may feel that you come across these things more often than you did before. This is known as frequency illusion. Frequency illusion is related to memory. Now that you know about something, it appears to pop up more often.
WebMD
Frozen Embryos Linked to High Blood Pressure Risks During Pregnancy
– Pregnancies that use frozen embryos through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, appear to be linked to a higher risk of complications related to high blood pressure, as compared with non-frozen embryos or natural conception, according to a new study published in Hypertension. The risk of developing a hypertensive disorder...
WebMD
iPhone Thermal Camera: Handy Method to Monitor Hand Hygiene
Sept. 27, 2022 -- Sing "Happy Birthday"? Recite the ABCs? Count 20 seconds? What's the best way to ensure the effectiveness of hand washing?. Maintaining good hand hygiene practices remains key to preventing the spread of pathogens in the health care setting and beyond. However, health care workers, patients and the general public have long been resistant to change when it comes to good hand hygiene.
'Like My Skin Is Being Melted Off:' Thesis Stress Gives Student Shingles
A Reddit user has reported developing shingles after the stress of handing in their university thesis. They shared an image of their leg in the subreddit Wellthatsucks and wrote: "It feels like my skin is being melted off." The post has been upvoted over 33,000 times and received over 1,700...
WebMD
Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying
– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
Back to Work
"You haven't made one playdate for me all summer," Violet, now 7, said one evening in early August.
WIS-TV
Retraining your nose can help with smell loss due to COVID, experts say
(CNN) - If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, you’re not alone. Health experts say you can retrain your nose to regain your sense of smell. Nearly one in five adults who have been infected with coronavirus still have long-lasting symptoms, according to...
Tylenol Or Advil? Health Digest Survey Reveals The Preferred Over-The-Counter Pain Reliever
Health Digest conducted a poll to find out what readers reach for most often when it comes to relieving pain. The most popular ones might be in your cabinet.
