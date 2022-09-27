Read full article on original website
Forever Fit at St. Clair Senior Center
This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. Limit 20 Room 206.
"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Chair Yoga at St. Clair
Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
Forever Fit at Patterson Park Community Center
Forever Fit Specifically designed for men and women over the age of 50. This class will improve your cardiovascular capacity, muscle strength, as well as your flexibility.
Yoga with Larry
Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
Art with Vivian AM
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets September 21 & 28. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class per month.
Social Art
Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
Busy Bees Class for Kids at Patterson Park Community Center
Busy Bees Class (for kids) A children's class (ages 3-5) where they play physically active games. The instructor plays music and is engaged with them.
Stretch, Strength and Balance
If you would like to improve your strength, balance, and flexibility, join Marjorie Miller in her new class. Goals for this class are to work on posture, balance, and movement and to have fun through exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing and footwear similar to sneakers (non-slip). Limit 15 Room 204.
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
Nashville Zoo Trip
See animals from around the world at the Nashville Zoo - named the best day trip by The Tennessean. Fee includes transportation and admission. Bring money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 9.
PM Stained Glass Class
Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
MTSU Housing Report: State 'saw robust to mixed economic outcomes'
Middle Tennessee State University’s latest “Housing Tennessee” report shows “mixed economic outcomes” for a housing market that remains strong but showed signs of cooling in the second quarter of the year. The MTSU Business and Economic Research Center’s statewide report for the second quarter of...
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro
The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
Barfield Bash Carnival
Come out and join us at the Barfield Bash to play some ghostly games and win some frighteningly fun prizes, enjoy spooky music, and participate in a chilling costume contest as well! There will be a startling story time, family fun carnival games and a fortune teller just to name a few.
