Murfreesboro, TN

boxrox.com

Best Shoulder Press Variations for Stronger Shoulders

Stronger shoulders don’t just look good–they also help keep your neck and upper back healthy, improve your posture, and protect your shoulder joints. It’s like a chain reaction: When one area is strong, the others tend to be, too. So check out the best shoulder press variations for stronger shoulders below.
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
SHAPE

Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
SheKnows

Best Exercises for People With Chronic Pain, According to Personal Trainers

Living with chronic pain isn’t easy in any part of your life. However, the good news is you don’t have to forgo your fitness routine. In fact, by committing to a regular workout routine, you’re not only improving your health but your body will feel better too. “Exercise has been called the miracle drug because of the countless benefits to the human body and often recommended as a major component in the management of numerous disorders,” Christopher Harper, PT, DPT, OCS, tells SheKnows. “Exercise improves blood flow to the brain and feeds the growth of new blood vessels and brain cells....
boxrox.com

Science-Backed Oblique Exercises to Build the Most Solid Trunk

When it comes to developing your abs, oblique exercises are often neglected over exercises that target the rectus abdominus – the “six-pack” muscles. And while we recognise that it’s very unlikely you’ll have time to work on every muscle in your body, a well-rounded athlete will include oblique exercises when they train their core.
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
boxrox.com

What Is The Best Exercise For Quads

Another one for BOXROX’s guide trying to discover the best exercise for quads. Although a difficult task to narrow it down to simply one, we think we’ve nailed it. Previously, we also discussed the best exercise for chest. As we have done in the past, we have to...
boxrox.com

Barbell Bench Press vs Dumbbell Bench Press – Which One is Best for You?

Barbell bench press vs dumbbell bench press. Find out which one builds more muscle. When it comes to an exercise to build chest strength and size, most people will tell you to do the bench press. After all, it hits all the important chest muscles and you can apply progressive overload to it in an easy manner.
