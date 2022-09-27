ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In September we will do the Swing and in October the Waltz. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Social Art

Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Art with Vivian AM

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets September 21 & 28. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class per month.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Frightensburgh Class

Be a part of Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village. Participants will Learn how to create their own unique character. Classes for youths and adults, and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 12+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro

The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Late(r) Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Quilting at St. Clair

Volunteers do quilting for people in the community for a donation to the center. Stop by if you want to learn more about quilting and perhaps join in. Room 405.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Nashville Zoo Trip

See animals from around the world at the Nashville Zoo - named the best day trip by The Tennessean. Fee includes transportation and admission. Bring money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 9.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Barfield Bash Carnival

Come out and join us at the Barfield Bash to play some ghostly games and win some frighteningly fun prizes, enjoy spooky music, and participate in a chilling costume contest as well! There will be a startling story time, family fun carnival games and a fortune teller just to name a few.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Yoga with Larry

Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Stretch, Strength and Balance

If you would like to improve your strength, balance, and flexibility, join Marjorie Miller in her new class. Goals for this class are to work on posture, balance, and movement and to have fun through exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing and footwear similar to sneakers (non-slip). Limit 15 Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Adams Tennis Senior Mixer

Join us, make some new tennis friends, and meet our new Superintendent, Eric Quiroz. Sign up at the front desk. Hope to see you there! ATC will provide coffee and donuts. For ages 55+. 3.0-3.5+ levels players.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Dinner Outing: Timberloft, Gordonsville

Get a mouthful of Texas in every bite. Where the mean goes from the smoker straight to your plate. Fee includes transportation. Bring money for dinner. Limit 15 Deadline September 14.
MURFREESBORO, TN

