If Your Glutes are Getting Stronger, Then It Must Be a ‘Good Morning’
Have you seen lifters turn a barbell squat into a good morning by losing upper back tightness? Now the problem isn’t that the good morning exercise isn’t a great exercise, but the issue here is placing the lower back in a risky position. A squat is a squat, and good mornings are good mornings, and don’t confuse the two.
How to Grow Muscle, Get Stronger and Bulletproof your body with Face Pulls
This guide to Face Pulls will help you learn how to do them properly, alongside their benefits, variations, form, muscles worked and training tips. Face Pulls are an isolation cable (or banded) exercise that activates and improves your back and shoulders. They are highly effective both as a warm up...
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl – Benefits, Muscles Worked, Technique Tips and Variations
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
The Best Full UPPER BODY Workout for Max Muscle Growth (Science Applied)
This excellent upper body workout for max muscle growth will help you transform your body and level up your training. Designed by Jeff Nippard, this is a great way to level up your training. Upper Body Workout for Max Muscle Growth – Warm Up. 5 minutes general warm up....
Best Shoulder Press Variations for Stronger Shoulders
Stronger shoulders don’t just look good–they also help keep your neck and upper back healthy, improve your posture, and protect your shoulder joints. It’s like a chain reaction: When one area is strong, the others tend to be, too. So check out the best shoulder press variations for stronger shoulders below.
Dumbbell Shrugs: The Classic and Effective Exercise to Build Your Traps and Shoulders
Dumbbell shrugs are an excellent exercise to develop strong shoulders and upper trapezius muscles. There are many ways to target your trap muscles – which are the muscles that protrude up around your shoulders and neck – with back exercises, but the dumbbell shrug is straightforward and effective.
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked
Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
Easy Exercises for Balance
Falls pose a big risk to older Americans, but you can help prevent them by building up lower-body muscle strength to improve balance and stability.
The Best Compression Socks To Wear For Walking And Working Out
Podiatrists explain why compression socks and stockings can reduce soreness and improve circulation when working out.
Belly Fat Blast 2 Workout With Denise Austin
This 10-minute cardio workout guided by AARP fitness expert Denise Austin will burn calories, focus on the core muscles and tone abdominals.
Can You Ever Be Too Old To Exercise?
Aging is a part of life, and your body will undergo some changes as you get older. You might expect to see wrinkles and gray hair, but other changes that you can't see take place too. For example, muscle mass is known to shrink with age, and this can cause weakness, according to MedlinePlus. For this reason, you might not be as strong as you were when you were younger.
How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise
Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
Does cycling build muscle?
We answer the question ‘does cycling build muscle?’ and find out how to use this popular sport to improve body composition
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
Cardio Fat Loss Do’s and Don’ts
Cardio. If you say that word to other people, some are probably going to roll their eyes. But if you want to lose weight, there is no escaping it. Check out this guide on cardio fat loss do’s and don’ts. Improving your cardio is essential if you want...
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
Peloton’s Jess Sims shares 3 workouts that will help you burn calories and get stronger
Ready to take your workout routine to the next level? In honor of National Women’s Fitness Day, Peloton instructor Jess Sims is sharing three workouts that push you to tap into your inner strength. The best part? Each of these workouts can be easily modified depending on how intense you want your sweat session to be.
