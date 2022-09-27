Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aarp.org
Standing Abs and Core Workout With Denise Austin
Get moving with this 10-minute abs and core workout with fitness expert Denise Austin to strengthen your muscles and improve your posture.
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
boxrox.com
Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked
Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
aarp.org
10-Minute All-in-One, Full-Body Workout
Mother-daughter duo Aiko Sokolowski and April Hattori lead this workout, which can improve balance and cardiovascular strength, as well as build muscle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
How Weightlifting Burns Body Fat During Exercise and Post-Workout
If you're trying to change your physique or lose weight, you know that modifying your diet, and a diligent exercise regimen is key to making this happen. Another significant factor to consider is the type of workout you're doing. When you understand the effects each type of workout has on the body, you can reach any goal more easily and quickly.
aarp.org
Fat-Burning Indoor Walking Workout With Denise Austin
Try this 10-minute walking workout with fitness expert Denise Austin to burn calories and stay fit in your own home.
msn.com
Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40
Slide 1 of 5: Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Manduka PROlite yoga mat review
The travel-friendly Manduka PROlite yoga mat is also extra-roomy to accommodate all yogis
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Success Happened for Visionary WundaBar Pilates Founder Amy Jordan
Amy Jordan believes that "movement heals!"
SHAPE
Miranda Kerr and Celebrity Trainer Megan Roup Teamed Up On an Exercise Program Filled with Quick Workouts
At-home workout streamers are in for a treat. Model and skin-care entrepreneur Miranda Kerr and celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup teamed up to launch a two-week, full-body, low-impact workout program on The Sculpt Society (TSS), an app featuring sculpting strength and dance cardio classes founded by Roup. Called the "Feel Good Program," it includes under-20-minute workouts you can do anywhere, anytime. The collaboration comes as Kerr's Kora Organics skin-care brand is launching new body-care products, including a body scrub, a hand and body lotion, and a body wash.
3 Life-Changing Exercise Tricks Trainers Swear By To Burn More Calories
When it comes to working out, personal trainers stress that it’s most important to practice what works for you and your body, and finding this out through trial and experimentation can be fun! With that said, we reached out to personal trainers and health experts for three quick and easy ways to burn even more calories while exercising, and finding out more about your strength along the way. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Macy Sarbacker, certified personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of the Macy Michelle Blog.
aarp.org
Denise Austin: Transform Your Walk Into a Full-Body Workout
Walking burns calories, lifts your heart rate and boosts metabolism — and with a few added steps, it can also help tone your arms and core.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cycling vs running: Which type of cardio is best?
Cycling vs running has enthusiasts from both sides claiming the superiority of their favored pursuit. But is one truly a better use of your time and energy?
Comments / 0