boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
CNET

How Weightlifting Burns Body Fat During Exercise and Post-Workout

If you're trying to change your physique or lose weight, you know that modifying your diet, and a diligent exercise regimen is key to making this happen. Another significant factor to consider is the type of workout you're doing. When you understand the effects each type of workout has on the body, you can reach any goal more easily and quickly.
msn.com

Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40

Slide 1 of 5: Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
SHAPE

Miranda Kerr and Celebrity Trainer Megan Roup Teamed Up On an Exercise Program Filled with Quick Workouts

At-home workout streamers are in for a treat. Model and skin-care entrepreneur Miranda Kerr and celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup teamed up to launch a two-week, full-body, low-impact workout program on The Sculpt Society (TSS), an app featuring sculpting strength and dance cardio classes founded by Roup. Called the "Feel Good Program," it includes under-20-minute workouts you can do anywhere, anytime. The collaboration comes as Kerr's Kora Organics skin-care brand is launching new body-care products, including a body scrub, a hand and body lotion, and a body wash.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Exercise Tricks Trainers Swear By To Burn More Calories

When it comes to working out, personal trainers stress that it’s most important to practice what works for you and your body, and finding this out through trial and experimentation can be fun! With that said, we reached out to personal trainers and health experts for three quick and easy ways to burn even more calories while exercising, and finding out more about your strength along the way. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Macy Sarbacker, certified personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of the Macy Michelle Blog.
