Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesborotn.gov
Stretch, Strength and Balance
If you would like to improve your strength, balance, and flexibility, join Marjorie Miller in her new class. Goals for this class are to work on posture, balance, and movement and to have fun through exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing and footwear similar to sneakers (non-slip). Limit 15 Room 204.
murfreesborotn.gov
"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
murfreesborotn.gov
Core Galore at St. Clair
In this class we will focus on core, balance, and range of motion. Some resistance techniques may be used in the form of elastic bands or free weights. You must be able to transfer to and from a mat. Limit 15 Room 204.
murfreesborotn.gov
Social Art
Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesborotn.gov
Yoga with Larry
Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
murfreesborotn.gov
Forever Fit at St. Clair Senior Center
This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. Limit 20 Room 206.
murfreesborotn.gov
AM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
Yoga A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
murfreesborotn.gov
Art with Vivian AM
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets September 21 & 28. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class per month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murfreesborotn.gov
PM Stained Glass Class
Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
murfreesborotn.gov
Ballroom Dance Class
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In September we will do the Swing and in October the Waltz. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
murfreesborotn.gov
Frightensburgh Class
Be a part of Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village. Participants will Learn how to create their own unique character. Classes for youths and adults, and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 12+.
murfreesborotn.gov
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesborotn.gov
Adams Tennis Senior Mixer
Join us, make some new tennis friends, and meet our new Superintendent, Eric Quiroz. Sign up at the front desk. Hope to see you there! ATC will provide coffee and donuts. For ages 55+. 3.0-3.5+ levels players.
murfreesborotn.gov
Dinner Outing: Timberloft, Gordonsville
Get a mouthful of Texas in every bite. Where the mean goes from the smoker straight to your plate. Fee includes transportation. Bring money for dinner. Limit 15 Deadline September 14.
murfreesborotn.gov
Nashville Zoo Trip
See animals from around the world at the Nashville Zoo - named the best day trip by The Tennessean. Fee includes transportation and admission. Bring money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 9.
murfreesborotn.gov
Barfield Bash Carnival
Come out and join us at the Barfield Bash to play some ghostly games and win some frighteningly fun prizes, enjoy spooky music, and participate in a chilling costume contest as well! There will be a startling story time, family fun carnival games and a fortune teller just to name a few.
murfreesborotn.gov
Quilting at St. Clair
Volunteers do quilting for people in the community for a donation to the center. Stop by if you want to learn more about quilting and perhaps join in. Room 405.
murfreesborotn.gov
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro
The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
murfreesborotn.gov
MTSU Housing Report: State 'saw robust to mixed economic outcomes'
Middle Tennessee State University’s latest “Housing Tennessee” report shows “mixed economic outcomes” for a housing market that remains strong but showed signs of cooling in the second quarter of the year. The MTSU Business and Economic Research Center’s statewide report for the second quarter of...
Comments / 0