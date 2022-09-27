ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orange Leader

Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing

The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Nederland, TX
beaumontcvb.com

The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs

When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tips#Tailgate#Tex Mex#Food Drink#Lifehacks#Grill Catering#French#American
Port Arthur News

City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe

“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration

Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Port Arthur News

Shyne’ Levene Holden

Shyne’ Levene Holden was born in Galveston,TX to Ruby Lee Joyce and Adene C. Holden Jr. on August 29, 1990. Shyne’ attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur, TX but graduated from George Bush High School in Richmond, TX in 2008. Shyne’ was enrolled in the nursing program...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

James L. Bush

James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park

A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr.

William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr., born January 22, 1938 in Port Arthur, TX passed away at home with his wife and care givers by his side Saturday, September 24, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with back issues and muscular dystrophy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy