Orange Leader
Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing
The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrated Hall class
There was a packed house at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon. The crown in Port Arthur was there to celebrate the induction of four people — one into the museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame and three into the Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony...
'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic nets record-breaking mark
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic had a record-breaking 201 participants. These tiny cheerleaders will cheer on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, when the Battlin’ Bears take on Spring Legacy.
beaumontcvb.com
The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs
When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
Port Arthur News
WATCH — Port Arthur’s Glenn Alexander II performs on one of country’s most famous stages
It seems music chose Glenn Alexander II as much as he chose it. “As a small child, his sister was a piano player so we always had a piano in the house,” said his father, longtime Port Arthur pediatric nurse practitioner Glenn Alexander. “So he just got it, started banging and continued to do that.”
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Port Arthur News
City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers
Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
Port Arthur News
DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe
“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration
Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
Port Arthur News
CHRISTUS using quick response program to treat stroke patients with highest standards
CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth, St. Mary Mid-County and Jasper Memorial Hospital are improving treatment for stroke patients with the success of the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Stroke Program and their use of technology. The program offers the most current approach to treating stroke patients and meets the highest standards of...
Port Arthur News
Shyne’ Levene Holden
Shyne’ Levene Holden was born in Galveston,TX to Ruby Lee Joyce and Adene C. Holden Jr. on August 29, 1990. Shyne’ attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur, TX but graduated from George Bush High School in Richmond, TX in 2008. Shyne’ was enrolled in the nursing program...
Port Arthur News
James L. Bush
James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
Port Arthur News
Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park
A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
Port Arthur News
William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr.
William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr., born January 22, 1938 in Port Arthur, TX passed away at home with his wife and care givers by his side Saturday, September 24, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with back issues and muscular dystrophy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of...
Orange County Blue Santa Program applications will soon be available at sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is ready to shop for families that need them. Orange County residents will soon be able to apply for the annual Blue Santa Program. “It's that time of year again,” a sheriff's office representative said. “Please come in and get...
Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
