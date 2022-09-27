Read full article on original website
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
Sweet Home woman heads to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Sweet Home woman is flying to Florida ahead of "Hurricane Ian" to help with relief efforts. Jacki Nicklous is one of seven people from the Red Cross Cascades region that is volunteering. She departed from the Eugene Airport earlier Tuesday and headed to Orlando.
50th Portland Marathon: What will runners see as they crisscross the Rose City
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 50th Portland Marathon and Half-Marathon take place this Sunday and feature a course that takes runners along both sides of the Willamette River and into parts of downtown Portland. The race begins at 7:10 a.m. at Waterfront Park. Safety is a big concern for runners...
Oregon Department of Transportation offers some driving tips for the wet weather
It's been a while since we've seen wet roads in our region. The first rains can make the roads dangerous. So here are some reminders from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Slow down and leave some extra distance, especially in high water. ODOT says a car needs 2-to-3 times more...
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
Family finds some closure 20 years after father goes missing, thanks to forensic genealogy
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Clark County on January 13, 2002, giving a family some closure after twenty years. The Clark County Medical Examiner said forensic genealogy from a DNA sample helped them identify the body found in Ridgefield two decades ago as James Orin Johnson Sr.
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded
FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months
Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet
PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
Have You Seen Him? Deputies seek man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Monday afternoon. Dezmon Urbina, 24, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Officials have not said why he was at the center. Urbina is...
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
