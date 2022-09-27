ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kpic

Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
VANCOUVER, WA
kpic

Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE
kpic

VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded

FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
FLORIDA STATE
kpic

Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months

Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
OREGON STATE
kpic

Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
BEAVERTON, OR
kpic

Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet

PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
kpic

Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
SALEM, OR

