Laurel considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes
Laurel city council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/laurel-considers-way-to-reduce-amount-of-rent-hikes/
One man dead in Prince George's County shooting
Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/one-man-dead-in-prince-georges-county-shooting/
Prince George's County launches inaugural film festival
Dozens of people came out for the last day of the Prince George's Film Festival. Filmmakers had the chance to learn, network and submit their work for various awards. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county-launches-inaugural-film-festival/
