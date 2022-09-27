ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Laurel considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes

Laurel city council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/laurel-considers-way-to-reduce-amount-of-rent-hikes/
LAUREL, MD
Prince George's County launches inaugural film festival

Dozens of people came out for the last day of the Prince George's Film Festival. Filmmakers had the chance to learn, network and submit their work for various awards. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county-launches-inaugural-film-festival/
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

