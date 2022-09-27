Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double digit lead over his Republican competitor in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor. In a new Marist poll Shapiro lead State Senator Doug Mastriano 53% to 40% with 6% undecided. Shapiro also led among Independent...
dcnewsnow.com
Del. Roem on debate over transgender rights in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Capitol Review, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender U.S. state legislator, discusses Governor Youngkin’s proposed policy to restrict the rights of transgender students in Virginia. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
dcnewsnow.com
Local organizations feeding, sheltering evacuees in Florida
Local volunteers from the D.C. area are in Florida taking care of evacuees and preparing to give supplies to those in need. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/local-organizations-feeding-sheltering-evacuees-in-florida/
dcnewsnow.com
Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager who disappeared 47 years ago
Police said remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975. Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager …. Top Stories from DC News Now at Noon on September …. Students Walk Out of Schools to Protest Proposed …. One more day with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dcnewsnow.com
How Hurricane Ian could impact your wallet
Now that Hurricane Ian has hit landfall in Southwest Florida, Americans may wonder if their wallets will be hurt by supply chain issues due to the storm. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/how-hurricane-ian-could-impact-your-wallet/
Comments / 0