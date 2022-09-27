Clippers' Kawhi Leonard expecting to participate in training camp

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) answers questions on media day at the Honey Training Center in Playa Vista, CA. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After missing all of last season with a knee injury, Kawhi Leonard pronounced himself ready for training camp, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN writes.

“For me individually, I’ll be participating in training camp,” the Clippers star forward said. “Then from there, just seeing how my progression is, how I feel, what I’m not feeling, is it moving correctly, and just keep going from there, just gradually building up. But right now, I feel good, and the plan is to start camp and play.”

