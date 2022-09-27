ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Chiawana ignoring rankings in preparation to face Kennewick

Chiawana football is coming off of a “down year” in 2021 finishing 5-5, but 2022’s group has rebounded to the Riverhawks standard. Chiawana has claimed the Mid Columbia Conference championship five out of the last nine seasons and have made significant strides early this fall to bring home another.
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
nbcrightnow.com

WSU-TC to offer workforce training certificate programs

RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall. According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and...
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
nbcrightnow.com

Poet Ricardo Ruiz to give bilingual readings in Othello and Pasco

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will welcome Ricardo Ruiz, a poet from Othello, for two bilingual poetry reading events as part of its Hispanic-or Latin X-Heritage Month celebration. Ruiz will be at the Othello library on Thursday, September, 29, and at the Pasco library on Thursday, October, 6. Both events...
yaktrinews.com

Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
nbcrightnow.com

Umatilla Chemical Depot renamed for former Major General

SALEM, Ore. — The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed on September 29 to honor former Major General Raymond F. Rees. The ceremony and installation on the 29 will officially rename the army depot as the Raymond F. Rees Training Center. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman who served...
97 Rock

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
opb.org

State fines Hermiston potato processing plant for groundwater contamination

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $127,800 fine Tuesday to a Hermiston potato processing plant for repeated wastewater violations that contaminated the groundwater in nearby communities. Lamb Weston’s Hermiston facility, which produces about 750 million pounds of french fries annually, violated its wastewater permit 90 times from 2015...
