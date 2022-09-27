RAPID CITY, S.D. – When you can’t make it to the Rapid City Public Library, one might just pop up in your neck of the woods. Not even the strong winds could stop the pop-up library from making an appearance in the Robbinsdale neighborhood near the bike park Sunday afternoon. From 12-4 p.m., they set up their station for passers-by interested in any of the services that they offered.

