SOCCER ROUNDUP: Spearfish boys take care of St. Thomas More
RAPID CITY, S.D. – St. Thomas More wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday by hosting Spearfish in boys soccer. Both teams are still fighting for playoff positions. In fact, if the postseason started today, both St. Thomas More and Spearfish would host a first round playoff match. After...
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
Q&A: What is a sports commission and why is Rapid City considering one?
On Tuesday, September 27, Visit Rapid City met with advisers to discuss attracting new tourism dollars to the community. Their idea: create a sports commission. A sports commission is a group of people with the goal of promoting sports tourism while also allocating funding to improve and/or create sports facilities.
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Here are Deadwood’s gaming revenues for the month of August
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Deadwood’s gaming numbers saw an increase in August according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. Last month, Deadwood’s gaming handle was up 16.60 percent compared to August 2021. The commission reports that the slot machine handle increased by 17.75 percent...
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
1+1 Giveaway – Bobbi Schillinger
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Bobbi Schillinger, a teacher at South Canyon Elementary, works with her kindergarten students on reading skills such as rhyming and comprehension. And with the $500 gift card she received as the most recent recipient of the 1+1 Giveaway, she now can purchase more “big books” for her classroom.
Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
Rapid City law enforcement serving up support for statewide program as part of annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D . – The waitstaff at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City Monday night will be little different thanks to the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Rapid City Police officers and Pennington County Sheriff deputies will be on-duty as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Men and women in uniform will be waiting tables, serving drinks and food to customers throughout the duration of the event.
STUDY: Impact of Sanford Underground Research facility goes far beyond scientific community
LEAD, S.D. — While the research at the Sanford Underground Lab in Lead puts South Dakota on the map in the scientific community, it also contributes heavily to the economy. The Sanford Underground Research Facility – or SURF – is a high-tech research lab situated a mile beneath the city of Lead. It’s the deepest lab in the U.S. and hosts experiments in physics, biology, geology, and engineering.
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
Rapid City summer pop-up library an important resource through the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When you can’t make it to the Rapid City Public Library, one might just pop up in your neck of the woods. Not even the strong winds could stop the pop-up library from making an appearance in the Robbinsdale neighborhood near the bike park Sunday afternoon. From 12-4 p.m., they set up their station for passers-by interested in any of the services that they offered.
Tunnel inspections planned for the Custer area
CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be conducting bi-annual tunnel inspections the week of Monday, Oct. 3 in the Black Hills area. People driving in the area should be prepared for traffic delays and possible closures of the Needles Highway and Highway 16A at Iron Mountain Road.
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This Friday, is an opportunity for the ladies to get out of the house; do some shopping, enjoy good food, and experience some of Rapid City’s best attractions. This is all wrapped up in one event, the Ladies Night Marketplace Pop-up.
