Laurel, MD

fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Laurel industrial park sells for $11M

The Baltimore office of Marcus & Millichap has sold Minnick Industrial Park, which is located at 5200 Minnick Road, Laurel. The 81,134-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial park sits on 6.73 acres with heavy industrial zoning; it is fully occupied by 13 tenants, most of which are long-term, with rent rates substantially lower than the market average. The buyer was undisclosed.
LAUREL, MD
Washington City Paper

Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling

Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fatherly

New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less

The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

LIDL posts liquor license placard at coming Columbia Heights location

Ed. Note: Lidl is opening their first DC store in Skyland Town Center tomorrow (Wed.) This LIDL in Columbia Heights will be approximately 27,000 square feet. Part of this space was previously home to a Modell’s Sporting Goods. The placard now posted says:. “A new Retailer’s Class “B” Full-Service...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest

The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

