Read full article on original website
Related
Washington City Paper
D.C. Could Soon Allow a Flood of Foreclosures, Even Though It Still Has Federal Relief Cash to Hand Out
Theoretically, D.C. wants to keep longtime Black residents in their homes and ward off the lingering financial consequences of the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser even set up a special “strike force” with such a goal in mind, championing it as a hybrid public-private effort to preserve and expand Black homeownership in the city.
dcnewsnow.com
County pushes for $8.6 million grant, says it will improve firefighter and community safety
Frederick County officials are mapping out a multi-million dollar grant they say would increase the safety of firefighters and citizens. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/county-pushes-for-8-6-million-grant-says-it-will-improve-firefighter-and-community-safety/
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
Bay Net
Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Monthly
Laurel industrial park sells for $11M
The Baltimore office of Marcus & Millichap has sold Minnick Industrial Park, which is located at 5200 Minnick Road, Laurel. The 81,134-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial park sits on 6.73 acres with heavy industrial zoning; it is fully occupied by 13 tenants, most of which are long-term, with rent rates substantially lower than the market average. The buyer was undisclosed.
Washington City Paper
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling
Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
WUSA
New DC housing director answers to filthy, dangerous conditions inside some public housing units
WASHINGTON — When WUSA9 showed up to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill to report on a story at the public housing development in the Spring, residents were quick to point out multiple dangerous and unsanitary conditions including mold, bugs, rodents and padlocks on gates that the DC Fire Department later deemed a fire hazard.
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
popville.com
LIDL posts liquor license placard at coming Columbia Heights location
Ed. Note: Lidl is opening their first DC store in Skyland Town Center tomorrow (Wed.) This LIDL in Columbia Heights will be approximately 27,000 square feet. Part of this space was previously home to a Modell’s Sporting Goods. The placard now posted says:. “A new Retailer’s Class “B” Full-Service...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
WJLA
Gunman robs USPS letter carrier of keys in Kensington neighborhood; police investigating
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — An armed robber confronted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Kensington, Md. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Saul Road and Hillridge Drive near the Washington D.C. Mormon Temple....
Transgender teacher, Prince George's County school board settle lawsuit
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George's County...
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
‘We Were Already Stretched Thin:’ A Nursing Shortage Is Straining D.C.-Area Hospitals
In an ideal world, C., would only have one patient during a 12-hour shift as a labor and delivery nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center — but these days, that’s almost never the case. Especially when she’s assigned a patient in active labor or with an acute condition,...
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Comments / 1