ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Australian Government#Australian Police#Associated Press Canberra#Optus
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries

A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Australia
US News and World Report

UK PM Truss Thanks Saudi Crown Prince for Role in Release of British Detainees

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday. In a statement issued after Truss' first call...
POLITICS
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe launched after Mansion Tyne student flat death

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead at a student flat block. Northumbria Police said they were called to Mansion Tyne on Howard Street, Newcastle, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday where they found the dead man. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Australia Has Dumped Its Last COVID-19 Measures

Australians infected with COVID-19 will no longer be required to stay at home and isolate for five days, unless they work in health or aged care, as the government moves to a “non-emergency” phase of its pandemic response. Over the last two years, Australia has been home to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case

LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the 6-minute hearing Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, speaking only to confirm her name. The court granted her unconditional bail and scheduled the next hearing for Oct. 27. Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England that is used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas and her husband, who had been a U.S. intelligence officer at the air base, returned to America days after the accident. The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Yorkshire Police officer injured in attack on vehicle

A police officer was left with glass in his eye after his vehicle was rammed and its windscreen smashed with a hammer in an attack by theft suspects. The attack happened on Monday when offenders suspected of stealing a black Mitsubishi and power tools were chased by officers in North Yorkshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy