Read full article on original website
Related
Kangaroo kills man and blocks paramedics from reaching him; animal shot dead by Australian police
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with "serious injuries" on his property...
Optus data breach: federal police launch ‘Operation Guardian’ to protect identity of 10,000 victims
The Australian federal police have launched “Operation Guardian” to protect current and former Optus customers from identity crime and financial fraud. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed on Friday that Optus had agreed to pay for the replacement of passports exposed in the leak of 9.8 million customer records.
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Hoods used to protect police from biting and spitting by suspects are banned: 'No good reason to put a bag over someone's head'
Queensland Police has banned 'spit hoods' that prevent officers from being bitten or spat at in watchhouses. The ban, that came into force on Friday, was welcomed by civil liberties groups, who said there was 'no good reason to put a bag over someone's head'. Increased PPE, protective screens, more...
EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries
A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
UK PM Truss Thanks Saudi Crown Prince for Role in Release of British Detainees
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday. In a statement issued after Truss' first call...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Murder probe launched after Mansion Tyne student flat death
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead at a student flat block. Northumbria Police said they were called to Mansion Tyne on Howard Street, Newcastle, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday where they found the dead man. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on...
Pay up NOW: Anthony Albanese tells Optus to cough up for the passports of the up to 10 million Aussies caught up data breach
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has demanded Optus pay for new passports to be issued for the up to 10 million Australians whose personal data was stolen by a hacker. Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote to the Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin making the demand on Wednesday. 'There is no justification...
Australia Has Dumped Its Last COVID-19 Measures
Australians infected with COVID-19 will no longer be required to stay at home and isolate for five days, unless they work in health or aged care, as the government moves to a “non-emergency” phase of its pandemic response. Over the last two years, Australia has been home to...
US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the 6-minute hearing Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, speaking only to confirm her name. The court granted her unconditional bail and scheduled the next hearing for Oct. 27. Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England that is used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas and her husband, who had been a U.S. intelligence officer at the air base, returned to America days after the accident. The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.
BBC
North Yorkshire Police officer injured in attack on vehicle
A police officer was left with glass in his eye after his vehicle was rammed and its windscreen smashed with a hammer in an attack by theft suspects. The attack happened on Monday when offenders suspected of stealing a black Mitsubishi and power tools were chased by officers in North Yorkshire.
Australia court dismisses petition against CBA, unit over banned commissions
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Australian Federal Court has dismissed a petition by the country's corporate regulator against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and its pension unit on allegations of improperly collecting commissions, the regulator said.
Aussie woman wins nearly $20k on the pokies and uses her prize money to buy a brand new car
A punter who won close to $20,000 after playing the pokies has splurged her money on a brand new car. The NSW woman won big after taking a gamble at her local pub and walking away with more than $16,674. The lucky punter wasted no time in spending her winnings...
Comments / 0