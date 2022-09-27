ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Port Arthur News

Cuban national living in Groves sentenced in federal identity theft case

BEAUMONT — A Cuban national living in Groves was sentenced today to almost three years as part of a federal case dating back more than five years. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Cause of death of woman killed outside club released

Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Mother of murder victim: "Take a breath. Stop all of this violence"

PORT ARTHUR — The mother of a young murder victim is preparing for her daughter's funeral while urging people to help solve the brutal killing. Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire outside the French Connection nightclub on Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur News

Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people

A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont

Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
BEAUMONT, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour

The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX

