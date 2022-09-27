Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Cuban national living in Groves sentenced in federal identity theft case
BEAUMONT — A Cuban national living in Groves was sentenced today to almost three years as part of a federal case dating back more than five years. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.
Port Arthur News
Arrest made in Port Arthur for suspect wanted for torturing and killing a cat
An arrest today Port Arthur followed a police appeal to the public a week ago to help locate a suspect authorities said was tied to a cat’s torturing and killing. The Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Decorius Mire in Port Arthur on Wednesday.
kjas.com
JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Port Arthur News
Cause of death of woman killed outside club released
Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
fox4beaumont.com
Mother of murder victim: "Take a breath. Stop all of this violence"
PORT ARTHUR — The mother of a young murder victim is preparing for her daughter's funeral while urging people to help solve the brutal killing. Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire outside the French Connection nightclub on Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18.
12newsnow.com
12News Exclusive | Suspect still at large following 'one of the most dangerous pursuits' Vidor police have seen
VIDOR, Texas — A suspect is still at large after what police believe could have been "one of the most dangerous pursuits" they have ever seen. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, a thief was caught red-handed but managed to get away. Dash camera footage, which 12News obtained from Vidor Police, caught the entire incident.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Tuesday crash involving UTV and box truck
On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the victim of a violent Port Arthur crash that took place a day earlier. UPDATE: Port Arthur Police update state of the investigation. According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the victim is 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila was killed Tuesday morning following a...
kjas.com
Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
12newsnow.com
Federal inmate injured during fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Monday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont was sent to a Southeast Texas hospital after being injured Monday morning during a fight. Two inmates at the high security prison on the southern edge of Beaumont were involved in a fight at about 8:40 a.m. according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Beaumont Police Department hosts 60-hour SWAT course to train, prepare potential members
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department has introduced new hands-on training to help officers tackle worst-case scenarios. The 60-hour SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) training consists of how to run through a hostage situation to how to communicate with a barricaded suspect. Training like these are vital for...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour
The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
bluebonnetnews.com
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
One dead after box truck strikes side-by-side UTV along Texas Highway 73 on west side of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The driver of a side-by-side UTV was killed in a wreck along Texas highway 73 on the west side of Port Arthur Tuesday morning. A commercial refrigerated box truck struck the Kubota side-by-side UTV just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.
