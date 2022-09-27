Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
KOLD-TV
Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
KOLD-TV
Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the officers, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Tucson on Monday afternoon. The officials reported that the crash happened near the intersection of 22nd [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month
TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
42-Year-Old, Christopher Williams, Killed After Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials from the Sheriff’s department report that a 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson. Deputies responded to a crash at 10 AM on Saturday [..]
KOLD-TV
Noon Notebook: Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale
NOON NOTEBOOK: SAHBA Home & Garden Show set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The SAHBA Home & Garden Show is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST. |. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
KOLD-TV
Efforts underway to end opioid death crisis in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opioid awareness month is coming to an end but more efforts to help the crisis in Pima County are just beginning. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, city leaders, and law enforcement officials are joining efforts they hope will help save lives. According to the...
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson
Tacos Apson has been in business for 22 years. They told us how sticking to tradition keeps them going.
KOLD-TV
Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of an incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita. The scene is near the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road, which crosses the airstrip...
KOLD-TV
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
Snake-bitten migrant helped by EMT agent
Agents saved a man who was bitten by a snake, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
PCSD: Wreck shuts down Duval Mine Road Wednesday
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck on Duval Mine Road Wednesday. According to the department, the road was closed between Rio-Altar and Continental Road.
KOLD-TV
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
