Tucson, AZ

Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
Noon Notebook: Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale

NOON NOTEBOOK: SAHBA Home & Garden Show set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The SAHBA Home & Garden Show is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST. |. KOLD Noon Notebook: Inter-denominational Christian education.
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Efforts underway to end opioid death crisis in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opioid awareness month is coming to an end but more efforts to help the crisis in Pima County are just beginning. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, city leaders, and law enforcement officials are joining efforts they hope will help save lives. According to the...
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of an incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita. The scene is near the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road, which crosses the airstrip...
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
