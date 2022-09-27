Anthony Davis: Lakers are 'underdogs' this season

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) speaks during Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers enter the season without the pressure of being one of the favorites to win the championship. Anthony Davis relishes being in that position, he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“We’re treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We’re the underdogs,” Davis said. “Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do. But … they’re not talking about us, and that’s fine. You know, we’d rather be under the radar.”

We have more from the Western Division: