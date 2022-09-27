ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KOAT 7

Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

Judge recusal hearing in Walmart shooter case begins

EL PASO, Texas -- A hearing to discuss removing Judge Sam Medrano from the Walmart shooter case is underway Tuesday morning. The El Paso district attorney's office filed to have Judge Medrano removed from the case because they claim he has a personal involvement in the case and his "impartiality might be reasonably questioned," according to a response written by the state in the case.
KTSM

Trial advocates respond to personal attacks against Judge Sam Medrano

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA) spoke on behalf of Judge Sam Medrano during the hearing into whether he should be removed from the Walmart shooting case. TEX-ABOTA is an organaization that speaks on behalf of judges. They do not take sides on rulings, but will step in […]
KTSM

City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KVIA

Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
KVIA

EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency

EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
