By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
County Attorney requests extension on decision to prosecute case to remove district attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal filed a motion on Monday requesting additional time to make a decision on whether her office will dismiss or prosecute the case to remove El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. In the filing, Bernal claims that despite the court granting the application […]
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
KOAT 7
Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
KSAT 12
Warden of West Texas immigration detention center arrested in migrant’s death was previously accused of abusing detainees
EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring another, earlier this week while the two victims stood along a West Texas road getting water, authorities said. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention center. Two brothers were...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
Canutillo Superintendent Galaviz: ‘Elected officials — you’re not above if we say no’
The Canutillo Independent School District board censured longtime Trustee Blanca Trout on Tuesday night after she was accused of knowingly violating school board policy and Texas election law during Canutillo High School’s homecoming parade. Trout drove her truck, which was draped in banners bearing her name, in the parade,...
KVIA
Judge recusal hearing in Walmart shooter case begins
EL PASO, Texas -- A hearing to discuss removing Judge Sam Medrano from the Walmart shooter case is underway Tuesday morning. The El Paso district attorney's office filed to have Judge Medrano removed from the case because they claim he has a personal involvement in the case and his "impartiality might be reasonably questioned," according to a response written by the state in the case.
KVIA
Jail warden, brother arrested in connection to migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The jail warden for a privately owned detention facility in Sierra Blanca and his brother were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one migrant and injured another, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation. Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark...
Trial advocates respond to personal attacks against Judge Sam Medrano
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA) spoke on behalf of Judge Sam Medrano during the hearing into whether he should be removed from the Walmart shooting case. TEX-ABOTA is an organaization that speaks on behalf of judges. They do not take sides on rulings, but will step in […]
City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
KVIA
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
wfxrtv.com
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
KVIA
Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
KVIA
EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam using imposter deputy to try to get money from victim
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller impersonates Sheriff’s Office employees in an attempt to defraud them out of money. The scammer has been identifying themselves as Sgt. Correy Harrison of the Sheriff’s Office, claiming the individual/victim has ignored a jury […]
