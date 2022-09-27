Sept. 28 (UPI) — Officials in Florida urged residents to take shelter as Hurricane Ian bore down on the southwest coast Wednesday afternoon. At 1 p.m., the storm was located about 35 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers, moving north-northeast at about 9 mph, with wind gusts of 112 mph were reported at Naples Grande Beach Resort, the National Hurricane Center reported.

