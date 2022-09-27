Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Florida Costco runs out of toilet paper, paper towels as storm brews
A Costco warehouse in Florida has already run out of certain essential items as residents brace for Hurricane Ian, the fourth such storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the first to directly threaten the U.S. A sign outside a Costco warehouse location in West Palm Beach warned shoppers that...
Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies
Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working...
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida
While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State. Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.
Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification
Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID.
FOXBusiness
Florida Democrat county commissioner 'proudly' endorses DeSantis: 'He's done an incredible job'
Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner, a Democrat, detailed Monday why he broke party lines and endorsed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election over Democrat Charlie Crist, telling "Varney & Co." he plans to campaign for the governor every day until Election Day. DAVE KERNER: Yes, I have endorsed...
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks
CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
AOL Corp
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
Comments / 0