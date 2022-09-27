ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FOXBusiness

Florida Costco runs out of toilet paper, paper towels as storm brews

A Costco warehouse in Florida has already run out of certain essential items as residents brace for Hurricane Ian, the fourth such storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the first to directly threaten the U.S. A sign outside a Costco warehouse location in West Palm Beach warned shoppers that...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
VIRGINIA STATE
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
FOXBusiness

Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State. Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification

Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks

CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
CHICO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
CALIFORNIA STATE

